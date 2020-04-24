Bengals’ pick of Joe Burrow is a person for the history books

Joe Burrow likely No. 1 in a initial-ever digital draft to the Cincinnati Bengals is just one for the record publications.Burrow joins Cam Newton (2011) as the only quarterbacks considering the fact that 1967 to grow to be the NFL’s first over-all draft pick ideal after winning both equally the Heisman Trophy and the nationwide championship.Burrow is now the ninth quarterback to earn the Heisman Trophy and then be the initial in general selection in the NFL draft considering the fact that 1967. It also marks the initial time in the popular draft period a Heisman Trophy winner has been the No. 1 choose in three straight drafts, adhering to Kyler Murray previous yr and Baker Mayfield in 2018.

