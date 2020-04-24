Bengalis choose Joe Burrow by choosing “virtual” NFL draft no. 1

Joe Burrow, who in 2019. It was the season of the year and which was a huge favorite to step into. 1, Cincinnati Bengals was named the NFL’s first “virtual draft” on Thursday.

Burrow had a huge chance to get to first place after a historic campaign at Louisiana State University, where he won the national championship, the Heisman Trophy as the top US college player and forced the Tigers to reach a record of 15: 0.

“Go to no. “It’s crazy for me, but it’s a dream come true,” said Burrow of his parents’ home in Ohio. “I wasn’t very good in my younger years, but I worked really hard to improve.”

The Bengalis took Burrow’s first set of drafts, which was held remotely as 32 NFL GMs were forced to choose from scattered locations across the US. The planned Las Vegas holiday was to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor described Burrow, who threw 60 passes down last season, as a “full package.”

“He does a lot of the things he brings to the table, tangible and intangible. You see it with your own eyes: ability, leadership. It’s the whole package, “Taylor said.

Last season, the Bengals went 2-14 and won the playoffs in three decades, so there was no chance they were going to hand over a potential franchise like Burrow.

Thanks to Washington Redskins, the end of the defense at Ohio State University, Chase Young, has become the second drama – an annual choice for fellow players that helps America’s most popular sports replenish their talent.

American colleges are the largest supplier of NFL players.

The young man joins the Redskins defensive line, which already has four picks from the first round.

Young teammate Jeff Okudah went to the Detroit Lions for the third time, meeting a huge need by choosing a corner from Ohio State.

The lions had hoped to get Okudah after releasing Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

The fourth set saw Georgia team striker Andrew Thomas travel to the New York giants. The Miami Dolphins scored five using the first of three first-round selections to select Alabama national team player Tua Tagovailoa.

This year’s draft was in an undetermined area, and location restrictions were imposed across the country due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of being able to have live player and team conversations, NFL scouts talked to prospects through video calling platforms such as FaceTime and Zoom.

The television project began as a moment of silence for those who lost their lives and for others who sacrificed during the pandemic.

‘Come together’

Speaking from his basement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodellis said despite the challenges, he hopes the project will provide sports fans with some platform for hope and praise.

“We all need something to look forward to and meet. These players will give hope to their communities and teams, ”said Goodell.

The show also included a video provided by Anthony Fauci, a specialist in infectious diseases in the country, who said the project could help people get their minds off the pandemic.

“I hope that sooner or later, hopefully sooner, we will be able to return to a certain normalcy so that we can all enjoy our favorite sport,” the doctor said.

The first six sets of drafts include three backbacks with Burrow, Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert going to Los Angeles Charger No. 6th place.

The third of Alabama’s top twelve players was the wide receiver Henry Ruggs, the first drafts selected in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders. After seven elections, the Raiders took corner Damon Arnette from Ohio.

For the first time since 2015. There were no deals between the teams in the top ten.

Read on

EDITOR SET

READ MORE

Don’t miss the news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS and get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download at 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

Contact us for feedback, complaints or inquiries.