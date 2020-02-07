Benetton fires famous photographer for insensitive remarks

MILAN – Photographer Olivier Toscani has made a career out of provocative advertising campaigns for Benetton, the Italian clothing maker famous for its colorful knitwear. But that decades-long relationship has been broken after Toscani furious relatives of victims in the deadly collapse of the Genoa 2018 bridge.

Toscani told RAI television this week: “What does it matter if a bridge collapses?”

He responded to a public flap about a photo of founders of the political protest movement of the Sardines, along with key members of the Benetton family, who controls the company that maintained the bridge.

The chairman of the committee to remember the 43 people who died on August 14, 2018 in the collapse of the Morandi bridge called the comments “inconvenient and confused.”

“It may be that (Toscani) travels by helicopter and the use of a bridge is for ordinary people,” Egle Possetti said. “Unfortunately, many Italians travel across bridges every day, and unfortunately some people stay under” that bridge “forever, certainly not because of a lost lightning strike. Forty-three innocent dead count little for him, but for us they were everything. “

Toscani apologized in an interview with La Repubblica that was published on Thursday: “I’m sorry. More: I am ashamed to apologize. I have been humanly destroyed and deeply hurt. “

But the damage was done.

Benetton said in a statement Thursday that the group and its chairman, Luciano Benetton, “completely disconnects from Mr. Toscani’s comments and recognizes the inability to continue the professional relationship with his creative director.”

It added: “Luciano Benetton and the entire company are renewing their sincere ties with the families of the victims and with all those who have been involved in this terrible tragedy.”

The Benetton family, as a controlling stakeholder in the Autostrade Motorway Company that maintained the Morandi Bridge, was once involved in the accident while the government is arguing over whether to revoke its agreement to operate thousands of miles of Italian toll roads.

So the photo of the founders of the Sardines movement alongside the Benettons was widely criticized by the less than three-month-old group as a misstep.

Since its founding in November, the group has mobilized tens of thousands to protest against the growing popularity of right-wing leader Matteo Salvini. The leaders said their appearance in the photo, in the cultural center of Benetton, Fabrica, had been “naive.”

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press