Benefits of Amazon Prime 2020: the best hidden benefits of Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime, the e-commerce giant’s $ 129 annual subscription service, is best known for its same day, one day and two day shipping policies on millions of items.

This advantage has been strongly impacted because Amazon postpones delivery times on most things to prioritize orders containing essential items. Orders are always shipped daily – and delivered faster for Prime members – but can take up to a week to arrive even if everything you want is in stock

That said, there are many other benefits you can take advantage of right now without leaving home.

If you’ve watched everything you’re interested in on Netflix and Hulu, there are a bunch of free TV shows and movies to stream on Prime Video. Prime Music lets you stream over two million tracks on demand, and Amazon offers a discount on its more comprehensive Music Unlimited and Music HD services to subscribers. You can read new and classic books, magazines and comics à la carte with Prime Reading on any computer, smartphone, tablet or Kindle.

Deliveries may be slower than usual, but you can still get snacks and products delivered through its Prime Pantry or Prime Fresh services (Note: those who have already signed up for Prime Fresh may experience delays; new subscribers will be put on a waiting list due to overwhelming demand.)

If you are not a Prime subscriber, Amazon currently offers a full 30-day free trial that will allow you to access the service. Try it for a month and if you like the benefits, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime for $ 129.99 for the year (that’s less than $ 11 / month, or about the price of a Netflix subscription) . Students can get a six month free trial and an annual subscription for 50% discount.

What do you get with your Amazon Prime subscription? We’ve collected some of the best deals and hidden benefits below.

1. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has its own video streaming service called Prime Video, which rivals Netflix and Hulu. Core members can stream a mix of original programming (Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and catalog titles (Downton Abbey, The Sopranos) to their PC, Mac, iOS or Android, or streaming device. Computers can stream videos from the Amazon website, while mobile devices and video broadcasters require the Amazon Prime Video app.

The Prime Video catalog is quite comprehensive and contains titles in all genres. Parents in particular should be aware of Prime Video due to Amazon’s deal with Viacom, which has brought classic cartoons like Spongebob Squarepants to the service. Amazon Prime Video is not available as a standalone subscription, but you can test it as part of Amazon’s 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime.

If you want even more content, you can access premium programming from AMC, HBO, Showtime, and more through a program called Prime Video Channels. For an additional monthly fee (price varies by channel), you can broadcast the entire digital library of the selected channel on request. Amazon offers a one-week free trial for several Prime video channels if you want to test them for yourself. Prime Video is also available as a standalone subscription that costs $ 8.99.

2. Amazon Prime Music

Yes, Amazon also has a music streaming service for subscribers called Prime Music, which lets you stream music from a library of over two million songs. You can listen to as many songs as you want without ads, with unlimited skips, and even download tracks to your phone for offline listening. Like Prime Video, all content from Amazon Prime Music is accessible through your computer’s browser or through the Amazon Music app on your mobile device or media streamer.

Two million songs is a lot, but if you want to be able to stream music from a library of 50 million, you can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited. The service costs $ 7.99 per month for Amazon Prime members, or $ 9.99 for non-primary members. It works the same as Amazon Prime music, but you can stream more songs. Audiophiles should also consider Amazon Music Unlimited HD, which has the same library of songs, but allows you to stream high resolution music (up to 192/24) for the highest fidelity possible. This premium service costs $ 12.99 for Amazon Prime members and $ 14.99 per month for non-primary members.

If you want to try Amazon Music Unlimited for yourself, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of the regular version and a 90-day free trial of the HD version.

3. Prime Reading

Library rats rejoice! Your Amazon Prime subscription includes Prime Reading. The digital book service allows you to choose up to 10 titles from a library of 1,000 articles containing books, magazines and audio books. Don’t worry, you don’t need a Kindle to read or listen, you can download the Kindle app to your iOS or Android device. Amazon has organized its library with titles in a variety of genres, so there’s bound to be something you like. Prime Reading is not available as a standalone subscription, but you can test it as part of Amazon’s 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime.

If you’re a voracious reader looking for more, you can subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, which is essentially an optimized version of Prime Reading. Kindle Unlimited subscribers have access to a library with over a million books, current issues of magazines and thousands of audio books. You can download as many books as you want and read them through the Kindle app. Kindle Unlimited costs $ 9.99 a month, but Amazon offers a 30-day free trial in case you want to try it out for yourself.

4. Twitch Prime

Here is one for players. Amazon has the popular game streaming service Twitch.tv, and it offers many benefits to members of Amazon Prime via a service called Twitch Prime. The most attractive benefit is access to free games and in-game loot. The selection of free content changes monthly, but stays in your library.

People with a favorite streamer will be happy to know that Twitch Prime offers you a free channel subscription per month. If you subscribe to a Twitch channel, you will have access to subscriber-only benefits, such as exclusive emoticons and chat privileges. Twitch Prime also gives you an exclusive account, extensive chat color options and exclusive emoticons; these benefits can be used across the entire site, not just the channels you subscribe to.

Twitch Prime is not available as a standalone subscription, but you can test it as part of Amazon’s 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime.

5. Amazon Wedding Registry

In our opinion, there is no better place to sign up for your wedding gifts than Amazon. Amazon’s wedding registry offers millions of items on its site, from household items to furniture to bedding and beauty, and unlike some department stores, which can take weeks to ship your items, members Amazon Prime will get their items from the registry with two day priority shipping. In addition, registrants who received $ 500 or more in purchases from their Amazon wedding registry will receive a 20% discount on wedding gifts, for example, for using something that has not been selected in your registry. .

Registration is easy (start here) and you can personalize your page with photos, notes and special messages to your guests. Need inspiration? Actress Jennifer Lawrence signed up for her recent Amazon wedding and shares her choices here.

6. Prime cabinet

One of the pitfalls of buying clothes online is that you can’t try them on to make sure they match your style. Prime Wardrobe eliminates this problem.

This benefit allows you to order up to eight items of clothing, try them on for seven days, and return anything you don’t like for free. Not all Amazon clothing is part of the Prime Wardrobe program, but there is a wide selection for men, women, girls, boys and babies.

The clothes for adults are broken are broken down into different styles (cool, sporty, classic), body type (tall and tall), or type of clothing (pants, shoes, dresses, jeans socks); children’s clothing is broken down by article (shorts, jeans, leggings, dresses); baby clothes are broken down by age group (from premature to 3T).

Eligible items for Prime Wardrobe come from well-known brands such as Champion, UGG, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Theory and Lucky Brand. You can mix and match clothes of different styles and age groups to cover everyone in your home and record multiple trips around the store. Amazon includes a prepaid shipping label with all Prime Wardrobe orders, so you don’t even have to print one when you finish your trial period.

7. Amazon family

New and prospective parents should always stock up on essentials like diapers and formulas – if you’re in the moment, take advantage of Amazon Family.

This advantage allows Prime subscribers to benefit from a 15% reduction on their baby register, up to 20% reduction on baby products if you use the company’s “subscribe and save” function, and an email newsletter with exclusive discounts and parental information from parents and influencers.

Amazon Family will also showcase the most popular items parents have purchased on the site, so you don’t have to research the latest toy or gadget for yourself.

8. Unlimited Amazon photo storage

Computer crashes are never fun, but one of the most devastating things you can lose is your digital photo library, which cannot be replaced. Prime members can store their entire high-quality photo library for free in the cloud with Amazon Photos.

The service allows you to upload and organize your photos when they are taken. You can create tags for photos of different people or places and upload any image from your library to any computer. You can also upload 5 GB of videos to the cloud. If you download the Amazon Photo app (available on iOS and Android), each photo you take will be automatically uploaded to the service for storage.

9. Early access to larger offers or discounts

Amazon is well known for its selection of daily deals, but Prime members get two additional benefits to save money.

The first is 30 minutes ahead of time to buy your “Lightning deals”. These offers are only available for three to 12 hours, but they sell out frequently before they expire. If the agreement is good enough, the extra half hour can make a big difference.

Second, Prime members can get even greater discounts on “Alexa voice offers,” which anyone with an Amazon account can access via an Alexa-enabled device like the Echo smart speaker.

Voice offers change often and are only available if you ask Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant, to run them. These are not audio versions of the regular offers that Amazon runs on its site. Prime members won’t get lower prices on all Amazon Voice plans, but it’s still worth checking out.

Saving a few dollars here and there on a Lightning or Amazon Voice deal may not seem like much, but it can add up quickly.

10. Prime Pantry

If you want to reduce the number of times you go to the store each week or avoid carrying heavy bags to and from your car, consider using Prime Pantry.

Grocery service allows you to purchase a selection of groceries – a mix of stable snacks, dry herbs, prepackaged soups, pasta, baked goods and cleaning products – and have them delivered to your door. Think of it as a virtual commodity or a pharmacy.

Prime members get free shipping on pantry orders over $ 35 – otherwise there is a fee of $ 5.99 and access to a larger selection of items. Prime Pantry items are shipped via ground services only. It can therefore take one to four days after your order.

11. Discount on Fresh and Whole Foods from Amazon

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 and immediately offered Prime members two great benefits.

Subscribers can take advantage of a handful of exclusive weekly product offers and get an additional 10% discount on all items for sale, except alcohol. These benefits are available in all Whole Foods stores, just scan the Prime code in the Whole Foods app (iOS or Android).

In some cities, Prime members can get free grocery delivery through a benefit called Amazon Fresh. You can choose the items you want to buy online, choose a date and a delivery window and receive your shopping at the specified time. Your order will be delivered for free if it exceeds $ 35 – otherwise there is a charge of $ 4.99.

Amazon has gradually expanded the availability of this benefit over time, so it may arrive in your area if it is not already there.

Note: At the time of publication, Amazon puts people who sign up for Amazon Fresh will be put on a waiting list due to the increased demand for the COVID-19 outbreak.

