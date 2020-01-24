Ben Stokes was involved in fan spitting

There was no immediate confirmation of an indictment after England reached 4-192 when bad light stopped playing.

Ben Stokes goes to the pavilion after being released from The Wanderers

Stokes is the latest in a long list of players who have enjoyed themselves with spectators at the Wanderers. There is a long way from the changing rooms to the playing field next to a grass bench, which is often populated by damp spectators.

A plastic cover was built for the catwalk after Australian tailender Merv Hughes swung his bat in anger at a viewer who insulted him in 1994.

Previously, it was fenced in so that spectators could bump into the sidewalk and insult the players as they passed.

Television pictures did not show how Stokes was insulted, but how he swore in response to an obvious provocation.

Stokes, who tormented the South Africans with clubs and balls on this tour and took a 2-1 lead in England, missed the Ashes in 2017 after accusing himself of a hand injury in a fight at a Bristol night club after Affray.

He was acquitted after a sensational trial, but was accused of discrediting the game through the England and Wales cricket board.

Reuters