Ben Stokes plays the leading role when England wins the thriller against South Africa in the second test of level series 1-1

At various stages it seemed like a damned pursuit to stem the heat, but tourists triumphed over death when Stokes Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje blew away with consecutive balls and shortly after defeated the last man, Vernon Philander.

Combined with its six catches on the second slip – a common English record among non-wicketkeepers – and the bang 72 that brought England in the second innings, this was another remarkable chapter for the hero of the English sport of the hour.

Philander and Kagiso Rabada delayed the inevitable by four overs before a sharp, bouncy delivery of Stokes grabbed his bat’s shoulder and flew to Dominic Bess’s gully.

Stuart Broad was full of praise for Stokes for his brilliant late ball magic and the team’s all-round field performance.

“Stokesy’s finish and the catch towards the end is something we have worked very hard for,” said Broad.

“We are very proud of the standard of taking our risk and the character that we have shown throughout the test game.

“The field slowed down a lot and we had to get a little more creative. It was spinning, but pretty slow again.

“Stokesy’s innings yesterday gave us the impetus to have more exceptions in South Africa and we needed them.”

