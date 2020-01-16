Ben Simmons shunned by fans

The top voters in the east are the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, followed by Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Derrick Rose (Detroit Pistons), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) and Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)) , Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) and Simmons.

Voting ends on January 20. The fan player media poll selects the 10 starters of the game – two guards and three front court players for each team.

In the NBA All Star poll, fans don't come to Ben Simmons.

The starters will be announced on January 23 and the remaining reserves selected by the NBA head coaches on January 30.

Simmons made his All-Star debut as a reserve last year.

Overall, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers leads Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and, according to the fan vote, takes first place in the Western Conference and among all NBA players.

James, the Lakers Anthony Davis and the LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard take the first three places in this order on the western conference forecourt.

Doncic has the most voices among the Western guards, followed by James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

In the East Front Court fan poll, Toronto Raptors Pascal Siakam overtook Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid for second place behind Milwaukee Bucks first-placed Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The all-star game will be played in Chicago on February 16.

