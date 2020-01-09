Ben Simmons of Philadelphia 76ers follows in the fan poll

Loading...

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) finished second with 1,351,997, followed by Kemba Walker (1,331,577 Boston Celtics), Derrick Rose (918,550 Detroit Pistons) and Zach LaVine (572,022 Chicago Bulls).

Lowry has 567,896 votes, Brown 544,361 and Simmons 456,066.

Ben Simmons (left) follows in the NBA All-Star poll. Credit: AP

The share of fans in the final vote is 50 percent. A media panel makes up 25 percent and current NBA players make up the remaining 25 percent. Voting ends on January 20.

The two starting guards and three front-court players from each conference will be announced on January 23, and the remaining reserves selected by NBA head coaches will be announced on January 30.

Simmons made his All-Star debut as a reserve last year.

LeBron James was the driving force behind the fan voices last week.

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran overtook Dallas Mavericks driver Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks driver Giannis Antetokounmpo for the overall win.

The best fans’ votes at the East and West conferences are named captains of each team and choose their teams from the pool of players chosen as starters and reserves.

The captains can choose players from both conferences.

LATEST VOTE FOR NBA ALL-STARS

Western forecourt: LeBron James 3,359,871; Anthony Davis 3,124,446 (LA Lakers); Kawhi Leonard 2,210,539 (LA Clippers); Paul George 845,719 (LA Clippers); Nikola Jokic 559.881 (Denver Nuggets).

Back yard west: Luka Doncic 3,277,870; James Harden 2,167,269 (Houston Rockets); Damian Lillard 687,855 (Portland Trail Blazers); Stephen Curry 595,913 (Rockets); Russell Westbrook 581,500 (Rockets).

Eastern forecourt: Antetokounmpo 3,259,383; Joel Embiid 1,784,211 (76’s); Pascal Siakam, 1,730,763 (Toronto); Jimmy Butler 1,400,293 (Miami Heat); Jayson Tatum 1,182,663 (Boston Celtics).