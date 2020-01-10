Ben Simmons makes it big when Charles Barkley asks the Philadelphia 76ers star to take the lead

Loading...

Sixers guard Josh Richardson scored the most goals with 29 points, while Simmons scored 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one theft.

Barkley, a former Sixers superstar and NBA MVP winner, urged Simmons to take a step forward in the upcoming games.

“This is the turning point of the Sixers season,” said Barkley after the game over NBA at TNT.

“It is time for Ben, Joel and coach Brett Brown to challenge each other more and become a championship team.

“They went through the movements, they have no leadership and the players have to be leaders.

“After Joel kicked the picture out for at least a month, it is time for Ben to say that I will be the leader.

“This is the point of the season when they will either pretend or compete.

“If they don’t make it now, it’s really just a waste.”

Simmons took the lead in the last quarter when his defense scored an important theft against Walker in the past few minutes, while Brown led in the last few minutes of a few crimes from his coaching box that brought Simmons twice into the post by scoring baskets ,

Brown even played Simmons as a center for parts of the second term, and he “suspects” that it will be something he continues to try in patches.

Simmons said there were some adjustments to play in the post, but he wasn’t worried.

“I don’t really look at positions. If you can play, you can play,” said Simmons.

“I don’t mind protecting the big ones, I have a little strength myself.”

The Sixers improve their record to 24-14 and this victory was their third over the Celtics (25-10) this season.

Dante Exum, the guardian of the Cleveland Cavaliers, missed his second game in a row due to illness after several teammates were struck by the flu. However, the Cavaliers won in Detroit against Detroit Pistons 115-112 in extra time.

Experienced Cavs striker Tristan Thompson had a career high of 35 points and drew 14 rebounds while the team signed two players to bolster their understaffed lineup for a road trip that lasted in six games in 10 days inclusive will this profit.

The Sixers will play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday.

