Ben Simmons can’t stop the Philadelphia 76ers’ worries

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown ended the finale with a break after Young’s three-point striker gave Atlanta a 106-94 lead.

Apparently still unsatisfied with his team’s defense, Brown called for another break, about a minute later, after Young increased the lead to 14 points at 108:94 with a 9-0 run.

After the 76s scored seven points in a row, Young put the three-pointer from Cam Reddish with his 18th assist for a lead of 115-101.

Philadelphia reduced the Atlanta lead to 121-116 before Vince Carter, who had 14 points, sank two free throws to increase the lead to seven points.

Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after being snapped up for an all-star selection when the Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-107.

Beal, who had been featured in the All Star game in the past two years, was unable to win the East team as a reserve for results that were announced shortly before the game started.

He was five for ten from the three point range, and his fifth three came in the middle of a 13-0 run that gave Washington an 82:74 lead with 1:41 to play in the third quarter.

Beal also made 13 of 14 from the free throw line and scored more than 30 for the fifth game in a row.

Thomas Bryant scored 21 points, Isaiah Thomas had 18 and Troy Brown Jr scored 12 for Washington, which started with six games.

Serge Ibaka scored 26 points and his Toronto Raptors appearance defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 115: 109 to extend their season’s best to nine games.

Kyle Lowry added 23 points – 14 in the third quarter – for the Raptors, who did a 3-game sweep of the season series with the Cavaliers.

Norman Powell scored eight of his 16 points in the game’s 1-2 final for Toronto to fend off a rally in Cleveland.

Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics scored their fifth win in six games with a 119-104 win over the Golden State Warriors.

De’Aaron Fox scored eight points with eight assists and four steals, which led the Sacramento Kings to a surprising 124-103 win over hosts Los Angeles Clippers who played without Kawhi Leonard.

Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 10 assists, Will Barton scored 18 and the host Denver Nuggets prevailed against Utah Jazz 106-100.

AP and field level media

