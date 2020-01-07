Ben Simmons almost threw up after Joel Embiid's finger injury

Loading...

“I felt my finger snap and I thought I had broken it,” said Embiid.

“You took a few X-rays and said it was nothing.”

The All-Star team played out the ugly injury and scored 18 points, while Simmons only had two assists before a triple double.

The Australian had 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Josh Richardson had a team high of 23 points when Philadelphia struck a four-game losing streak against Thunder 120-113.

“I’m glad he came back,” said Embiid’s Simmons.

“We needed him. He is a big part of this team.”

Simmons had another solid game without a basket beyond the three-point line.

His only two career three have passed this season, and after scoring a triple in the win over Cleveland on December 7, coach Brett Brown Simmons pleaded to shoot more of them.

Brown admitted that Simmons had ignored his request.

“Apparently I failed,” said Brown.

“It is something we all look out for and this is one of those things that will never go away.

“The attention that this has received is remarkable. I think I helped fuel it up.”

Ben Simmons shot six of his twelve shots against the Thunder.Credit:AP

The 76s lost all four games on a trip that was reflected in the Eastern Conference rating, while OKC had won five games in a row.

Elsewhere, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, while Australian Joe Ingles led Utah with 22 points to the best sixth win in a row with 128-126 points against New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for the pelicans, but was unable to attempt to build up the buzzer while he was defended by Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz are the hottest team in the NBA after winning 11 of their last 12 to confirm their status as rivals to the Western Conference.

Boomer’s Guardian Patty Mills scored six of San Antonio’s 19 three-point goals a season when they upset Milwaukee 126-104 to end the Bucks winning streak in five games.

DeMar DeRozan led all goal scorers with 25 points, while the Spurs ranked eighth in the west.

The bucks, whose last loss was in Philadelphia on December 25, maintain the league’s best record at 32-6.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic had a career high of 47 points to lead Denver to a Atlanta defeat between 123 and 115.

An NBA-leading 11th triple double by Luka Doncic (38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) led Dallas past Chicago (118-110).

Boston collapsed after losing 99: 94 to Washington.

AP

