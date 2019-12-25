Ben Roethlisberger says he is determined to return to Steelers in 2020

Loading...

An ESPN report Chris Mortensen earlier this week he said Ben Roethlisberger he wondered privately if he could return to the field in 2020 after missing most of this season with an elbow injury.

Mortensen then withdrew his report, saying that the Steelers remain optimistic about the status of their franchise quarterback and that Roethlisberger himself feels he will play in 2020.

Just to take that point home on Christmas Day, Roethlisberger released this statement on Twitter after issuing a Merry Christmas to everyone.

PS Contrary to recent reports on my football future and my "uncertainty" about playing again, I'm working hard and I'm more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than next year!

– BigBen7.com (@ _BigBen7) December 25, 2019

That is more in line with everything else that has been said and done regarding the health of the 37-year-old quarterback, who appeared in just six quarters this season before it was closed.

The Steelers have recovered from a 1-4 start without their twice-winning Super Bowl quarterback to reach Sunday's 8-7 game in Baltimore against the Ravens. They are one of the three teams that are still alive for the sixth and last place of playoffs in the AFC.

To continue reading, log in to your account: