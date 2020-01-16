Ben Roethlisberger no panacea, but certainly a big help for the 2020 Steelers

With the Steelers finishing 8-8 and out of the playoffs for the second consecutive season, there is obviously some anxiety among team fans about the team’s progress.

But Art Rooney II is not one of those who is worried about the Steelers’ future. In fact, he remains hopeful that many of the issues that troubled the team in 2019 can be resolved with a key addition: Ben roethlisberger.

“Having your quarterback go and I guess it will be the 16-year veteran quarterback on the field is going to, hopefully, not going to call it a panacea, but it will certainly be good to see him again and I hopes to play as he did the last time he finished an entire season for us, “said Rooney on Wednesday.

Roethlisberger missed all but six quarters in the 2019 season after suffering an elbow injury that required surgery to repair. The winning quarterback from the Super Bowl will have a check up in early February and should have a better schedule when he can begin his rehabilitation.

But the Steelers are hopeful that he can return to his 2018 level when he led the NFL in passing yards and established career highs with 34 touchdown passes.

“Everything we’ve heard so far is positive, especially Ben’s attitude is positive,” said Rooney. “He seems to be feeling good about this. He is still in the early stages of his rehabilitation. He hasn’t been able to do a lot yet, but that will accelerate over the next few months. We can’t wait to see his progress. “

It was better to be. Roethlisberger has signed a two-year contract extension worth $ 68 million which begins in 2020.

If his progress is slowed down or if he is not ready to play at the start of the 2020 season, he will probably be a third year player Mason Rudolph who would replace him. As Mike Tomlin, who Rooney said did a good job in 2019 by keeping things together, the Steelers owner said he was pleased with the progress made by Rudolph, who started eight games and appeared in two others.

But there were obviously problems, from two injuries, including a late shoulder problem, and the Cleveland incident that fined him for his part in a field fight and fallout of that.

“We are all comfortable with Mason being our replacement. He has had an unusual season,” said Rooney. “He had to face unusual circumstances, including injuries and everything else. I think it was an experience for him. Hopefully the old story, which doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger, I Hope it was that kind of situation. I think we are all pretty comfortable with Mason’s comeback as a backup and our development. “

At this point, the Steelers hired a quarter trainer earlier today, tapping on Pitt’s former offensive coordinator Matt Canada to perform these functions.

But that doesn’t mean Rooney was unhappy with the job coordinator Randy Fichtner did so in 2019, when he was also a quarterback coach.

With Roethlisberger, the Steelers started Rudolph in eight games and undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges in six others. The Steelers remained in contention for most of the season, reaching 8-5 before losing their last three games and scoring just 10 points each in that streak.

The Steelers finished 31st in total attack and 27th in scoring attack.

“I think any offensive coordinator in the league who will end up with three different starting quarters during the season will tell you it will be a challenge. It is difficult to assess,” said Rooney. “I’m sure Randy, like everyone else, would tell you that there are things he wants to improve, things we can do better, things we have learned from this season. I hope everyone these things can help us better prepare for next season. “

One of those things would be to direct the ball more consistently. With the 2018 Pro Bowl in reverse James Conner Missing all but seven quarters in the second half of the season, the Steelers ranked 29th in the NFL with 90.4 yards per game.

Rooney has long wanted the Steelers to run the ball more efficiently and reiterated that desire on Wednesday.

“We have already talked about it, I would like us to be a more coherent team in the management of football,” he said. “It’s a big part of the game.”

It was even more the case in 2019, when the league had 16 runners of 1,000 yards, against nine in 2018. And although the best NFL precipitation team in regular season, the Ravens, was eliminated from the playoff games last weekend, the second and third teams to run the ball, the 49ers and the Titans, are both in the conference finals.

“I think we have seen in these playoffs that you can run the ball and make it,” said Rooney. “On the other hand, there are also teams that pass the ball quite well. I’m not going to draw too many conclusions, but this is an important element in order to be able to play at the level we want to play.” AT. In a place like Pittsburgh, running the ball, power, is a factor. It should be. “

To continue reading, log into your account: