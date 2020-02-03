Ben Higgins says that Peter Weber ‘has to put his foot down’ with ‘Bachelor’ drama

Former ‘single’ Ben Higgins believes that Peter Weber’s journey will end ‘really well’, but first the 28-year-old pilot must put an end to the drama brewing between the ladies.

“I think he should put his foot down. He lets things like this happen and he has to stand in front of it,” Higgins recently told page Six.

“I’ve always said that the characteristic of a good ‘bachelorette’ or ‘bachelor’ is not how sympathetic they are, because the show can make you sympathetic or not, it’s how you react to conflicts and controversies, and so far is Peter doesn’t do it badly, but he doesn’t do it well either. He lets it happen a bit, and it can get really ugly, “he continued.

Although Higgins, 31, treated his decent part of the drama as “The Bachelor” in 2016 – not to mention his breakup with finalist Lauren Bushnell a year later – he believes Weber is able to get things back on track to get.

“I think it’s going to end very well for him,” Higgins said. “I think he will end up very strong and I think people will love it. But this has definitely been a very attractive season.”

Former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin, who starts the tour “The Bachelor Live on Stage” with Higgins later this month, agreed that Weber should keep the focus on what’s really important: his relationships.

“Bachelor Live on Stage” co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins Getty Images

“I think at the moment I don’t want him to continue to approve of the drama and bad behavior,” Kufrin said. “I hope at some point that I know for sure that as soon as the girls shrink, and especially when they start traveling a little more and get divorced, he can hopefully concentrate on his relationships and not just on the drama. “

Currently engaged to season 14 winner Garrett Yrigoyen, 29-year-old Kufrin added that although she has sympathy for Weber, “because he really has a lot to do,” she hopes “it will come to the important things quickly.” “

‘The Bachelor’ is broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

.