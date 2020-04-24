Ben Cousins pleads not guilty but denied bail

“On examination of Mr Cousins’ report, he endures a trouble with methamphetamine, nicely regarded to the neighborhood,” he stated.

“I am saddened that you endure these an concern with methamphetamine.”

Mr Mahon also noted Cousins had 22 convictions for breaching a violence restraining buy and 20 of all those offences resulted in a prison sentence.

Cousins, 41, continuously claimed “oh no” and ran his arms through his hair in frustration as Mr Mahon concluded his responses on the bail application.

The premiership player was arrested on Wednesday soon after allegedly getting observed with about 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in East Victoria Park.

Police had before been exploring for a car or truck that was witnessed driving erratically in close by Kensington.

Cousins pleaded guilty to the drug offence and was fined $1500.

The court has read whenever Cousins faces a disaster he turns to medications for comfort, as it is the way he discounts with stress in his lifestyle.

Fallen Eagles star Ben Cousins is guiding bars after getting arrested in Victoria Park.Credit:9 Information Perth

The Brownlow medallist was also charged with aggravated stalking and 13 counts of breaching a violence restraining order amongst April 2 and 15.

He pleaded not guilty to those rates, which relate to his ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff, whom he allegedly experimented with to call via cellular phone calls and textual content messages a lot more than 100 times.

Cousins’ lawyer Michael Tudori earlier advised the court those people expenses have been different to the ones Cousins previously used nearly 1 calendar year in jail for, as there were no threats associated.

Mr Tudori mentioned Cousins experienced been investing time with his youngsters underneath a parenting approach, but much less than 1 thirty day period ahead of the alleged offending, Ms Tinecheff ceased all interaction.

It arrived soon after Cousins participated in a paid Television documentary about his household, material abuse and time in jail.

Mr Tudori claimed although he could not at the moment existing a signed duplicate of the parenting strategy, it experienced been signed in September and would be element of the demo.

The law enforcement prosecutor argued even if there was a parenting system, Cousins’ conduct was inexcusable, alleging he after frequented Ms Tinecheff’s home at 8pm wanting to talk to his two youngsters.

Mr Mahon explained he did not know with certainty that a signed parenting plan existed.

Cousins was remanded in custody right until his two-day trial beginning on Oct 28.

