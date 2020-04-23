Ben Cousins charged with 15 offences, will spend a further night in jail

He faced Armadale Magistrates Court docket on Thursday but the make a difference will return to court docket on Friday to comprehensive his bail software.

Jerrie Demasi of Nine Information Perth documented that Cousins’ law firm Michael Tudori advised the court that he “didn’t want to toss mud” at Cousins’ ex-spouse Maylea Tinecheff, “but the restraining purchase is in spot when it satisfies the complainant … when it suits the complainant, she enables him to see her”.

He reported Cousins had a heritage of breaching his restraining purchase “but this is diverse to the last set of breaches” since a parenting approach signed in September last yr authorized Cousins to make cellular phone calls and have visitation legal rights with his kids.

The law enforcement prosecutor explained to the courtroom that the breaches had been phone voice messages and text messages, with most phone calls unanswered.

She stated Cousins contacted the complainant up to 43 instances a working day. Some messages came from a distinct variety those people textual content messages have been in regards to the young children, with another person inquiring why Cousins couldn’t ring, expressing the mobile phone was blocked.

The prosecutor mentioned Cousins attended the complainant’s house, where he despatched messages such as a person stating he was at the conclusion of the driveway.

The prosecutor instructed the court docket Cousins explained he had Easter eggs and needed to see the children. She claimed he also yelled out to the young children: “I loathe your mom”, “why you should not you adore your dad” and “why do not you get your mum to enable me talk to you”.

Cousins recently opened up in an expletive-laden, compensated Television documentary about his household and substance abuse.

“I have stuffed things up royally. It is really time, I believe … to get items correct,” he advised the Seven Network.

Loading

“In a great globe I would’ve preferred to have occur out the other facet a extended time back, but it hasn’t been the case.”

Tudori referenced that documentary.

“From that he gets a payment. The complainant then wishes a share of it – he claims no – then in April, all of a sudden these rates,” Tudori said.

The previous premiership player and Brownlow medallist has struggled with a meth habit.

The justice of the peace explained it was “regrettable to see the meth problem rearing its head at face value”.

Tudori explained “meth is the way [Cousins] promotions with pressure in his lifestyle”.

The magistrate explained protecting bail would override the parenting system.

WAToday with AAP

Most Viewed in Sport

Loading