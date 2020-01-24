Ben Cherington is still looking to improve pirates this offseason

Ben cheringtonThe first offseason as general manager of the Pirates is almost in the books, but where exactly is the team headed?

The Pirates haven’t had a lot of subtractions or additions this winter yet, with spring training in just over two weeks. While the Starling Marte trade rumors have been revived this week, at this point the most notable departures are Dario Agrazal and Elias Diaz. On the flip side, their only additions were catcher Luke Maile and outfielder Guillermo Heredia, both of whom have signed major league agreements, and a handful of veterans on minor league contracts with invitations to spring training.

While the Pirates experienced an epic collapse in the second half and finished in last place in the Central National League in 2019, they are only two years away from a winning season in 2018 and were in contention for the break from the stars in 2019. new coaching staff and hopefully a culture in place, an optimist could argue that he could return to his form of 2018. They also have only one imminent free agent, reliever Keone Kela, so that they do not need to be rushed into the trade of their main leaguers.

This raises the question of which direction does he want to go with this team in 2020? Reconstruction? Try to stay tapped and hope everything freezes?

“I’m improving,” Cherington replied to the same question. “Every type of resource you can imagine – be it time, energy or money – will get better. It’s not always a straight line, as we know.

“Every day in 2020, we are going to spend to try to improve. This may include player-related opportunities. This may include acquiring players, this may include trading in players at some point, but it also includes a lot other activities, like working with the group of coaches and examining our screening process – amateur, professional, international, etc. – throughout baseball operations. I wouldn’t say that our goal is simply to improve and work to build a winning team. “

