Ben Askren gives us his Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone prediction

Ben Askren could fight, but the former Bellator and ONE champion remains in the sport.

Askren, who works with fighter Maycee Barber on UFC 246, spoke to the Submission Radio gang about a number of interesting topics.

Included were his thoughts on the main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, what next stands for McGregor and more.

His McGregor / Cerrone prediction

“I predicted (Conor McGregor) the second round of the TKO, I think. I mean, Cerrone has finished in his last two fights. It will be interesting to see what kind of Conor is made. We haven’t seen him in 16 months and before that it was different, I mean MMA, for a long, long time. So it would be interesting to see what we see of him. ‘

How McGregor might look in the first few laps due to his long break

“When I’m his trainer, I tell him that he has to start quickly. Cerrone is starting slowly. Take advantage of the difference in starts and damn it, I would say all weapons go up in flames.”

Why McGregor is next to Masvidal

“It’s the worst kept secret in the business. He’s next to Masvidal. We all know that. I don’t even know why someone is trying to mess around with other ideas.”

If McGregor could beat Usman for the welterweight belt

“I have to see what he looks like tomorrow, but after seeing what happened to Khabib, I think it’s probably unlikely. But you never know.”