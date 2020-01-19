Ben Affleck and 19 other celebrities saw kayaking around the world

Frankly, we absolutely love to see what celebrities are doing while on vacation and it seems like fun water activities are almost always on their to-do list.

We have already seen that many of them love surfing, jet skiing, paddle boarding and even fly boarding, and today we thought we would take a look at those stars that were seen and enjoyed kayaking. From Hollywood actresses such as Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman to pop diva such as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez – this list certainly has some very famous names, and if you keep scrolling, you’ll find out which ones!

Okay, now they’re here – Ben Affleck and 19 other celebrities who have been seen all over the world!

20 Let’s start with Shay Mitchell posing for that perfect Insta

Via: listal.com

To kick off our list, we decided to go with actress Shay Mitchell who shared this incredibly stunning photo of herself posing for her followers in a kayak on the water. Frankly, this photo is such an Insta goal – everything is perfect!

19 Here’s Kate Hudson paddling away

Via: usmagazine.com

The next on our list is Hollywood star Kate Hudson, who is certainly one of those celebrities who is known for keeping a fairly active lifestyle. In the photo above you can see the actress relaxing while she paddles on very calm water!

18 and her mother Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel also seem to be doing fine

Via: thesun.co.uk

Speaking of Kate Hudson, her mother, actress Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russel also seem to be pretty big fans of kayaking. The couple was seen as they enjoyed some quality time together while trying to paddle and it seems like they were doing great!

17 Reese Witherspoon enjoyed some kayaking with her son

Via: twitter

Another Hollywood star who has tried out kayaking is actress Reese Witherspoon. The blonde beauty shared this photo of herself and her son Deacon who were kayaking together and judging by the smile on their faces – both enjoyed it immensely!

16 and Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley were spotted shooting for big little lies

Via: justjared.com

Next on our list are Reese’s Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley. The two actresses were actually spotted kayaking while shooting a scene for the successful HBO show and it certainly seems that they were both naturals!

15 Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik used to go kayaking together

Via: twitter.com

Let’s continue with the model of Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik. Even the two have split up since then, so we decided it was worth it to have this photo kayak apart. Kayaking is definitely one of those activities that is more fun if you do it with a partner!

14 And Miley Cyrus Kayaks With Her Dog

Via: instagram.com

This photo of the former Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus kayaking is 100% our favorite on this list, and you guessed it – it’s because there is a dog. We absolutely love to see celebrities having fun adventures with their pets!

13 Patrick Schwarzenegger shows off his skills to the ladies

Via: people.com

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, is another celebrity who has found his way to our list. As you can see in the photo above, the hunk definitely showed off his muscles hoping to impress a few ladies who were also kayaking around him!

12 Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale were afraid of a wave

Via: justjared.com

While most celebrities on our list would say that kayaking is a fairly safe and relaxing activity – Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale would probably not agree. The two former Disney Channel stars were spotted together and, as you can see in the photo above, the two were pretty scared of a wave!

11 And Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were pretty synchronized

Via: usweekly.com

Another couple that is no longer together but has nevertheless entered our list is actor Ben Affleck and his ex-girlfriend, television producer Lindsay Shookus. As you can see in the photo above, it seems that the two were properly synchronized while they were dating!

10 Katy Perry Kayaked while wearing a giant hat

Via: popsugar.com

While most celebrities on our list rock a fairly simple, comfortable outfit or even a bathing suit, singer Katy Perry decided to wear all the glamor on us by wearing a giant hat. Admittedly, the star probably instructed him to protect himself against the sun and not for fashion.

9 Rihanna did it with a friend

Via: justjared.com

Rihanna – who grew up in the warm Barbados – is definitely one of those celebrities who are known for enjoying fun water sports. In the photo above you can see the singer kayaking with a friend and to be honest – that seems like such a nice friend activity!

8 And Rachel McCord took it all a bit too seriously

Via: listal.com

The next on our list is actress Rachel McCord who was also seen kayaking. As you can see in the photo above, Rachel was not too happy – but that had something to do with the fact that she saw the paparazzi taking pictures of her!

7 Alessandra Ambrosio did not only paddle

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is another celebrity spotted on a kayak. The Brazilian beauty is known for having a lot of fun with different water activities and judging by the photo above – it seems that kayaking is sure to make her happy!

6 Karlie Kloss was super excited to be on the water

Via: instagram.com

Speaking of models, let’s move on to Karlie Kloss who shared this cute picture of herself on a kayak. As you can see from the gigantic smile on her face, Kalie was actually super excited to experience this fun water activity!

5 And Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan did it together

Via: justjared.com

Frankly, the more we think about it, the more we realize that kayaking actually appears to be a bad omen for celebrity couples – since most of those we’ve included on our list have since split up. And yes – Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are no exception!

4 Julie Bowen seemed to be stressed on the modern family

Via: justjared.com

How hilarious are these pictures of actress Julie Bowen dressed as Wonder Woman while navigating a kayak that certainly looks like a giant pumpkin? Granted – this didn’t really happen in real life, but rather on the Modern Family set, but we still thought it was worth recording!

3 Elle MacPherson had a huge smile on her face

Via: zimbio.com

The next on our list is actress Elle MacPherson who was also seen kayaking. The Hollywood star actually enjoyed a vacation with her sons in Australia, and as you can see in the photo above, the family was all about fun adventures!

2 And Naomi Watts enjoyed the peace and quiet

Via: twitter.com

Another Hollywood star on our list is Naomi Watts. The blonde actress was spotted and enjoyed her time while she was kayaking all by herself, which, to be honest, can be very calm and relaxing. Besides, Naomi certainly looks like she knows what she’s doing!

1 Finally, here is a review of Besties Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire

Via: reddit.com

To complete our list, we decided to go with this throwback photo of BFFs and Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Toby McGuire. Frankly, the two have always been bromance goals and seeing them kayaking together certainly warms our hearts!