Bells ring as devoted pontefract couples celebrate their diamond anniversary

Denis and Eileen Aspland celebrated 60 years of happy marriage with a dinner at the reception with their family and friends.

The reception took place on December 28th at Kings Croft, where they also celebrated their ruby ​​and golden anniversaries.

On the day of their anniversary reception, the two adult sons Neil and Andrew, both ringing the doorbell, rang the St. Giles bells for their parents on the day of their anniversary.

Denis, born in Shelley, was training to be a teacher in Eileen’s hometown of York when the two met on a blind date that had been started by mutual friends – the two have been inseparable ever since.

They finally made the knot in Acomb on December 28, 1959 and celebrated their wedding reception in Betty’s tea room.

Denis had to be closer to his job, so they moved from York to Stonegate Drive, Pontefract in the 1960s and still live in the same house 57 years later.

Eileen said: “We arrived in Pontefract when these houses were built. We didn’t want to stay long, we just raised a family here – our two sons.”

Denis said: “We came to Pontefract so I could be closer to teaching at Three Lane Ends in Castleford so I didn’t have to travel from York.”

Eileen found an insurance agency in Pontefract and worked until she retired in 1997.

Pontefract suited the couple and both have been active in various groups in the city for many years, such as the Carleton Theater Group, the Gilbert & Sullivan Society and the Pontefract Music Festival.

Denis loves crossword puzzles, woodwork and gardening – that explains the 62 potted plants in her house, while Eileen loves badminton, quizzes and swimming.

Since the two are nature lovers, they have always enjoyed walking in places like Ilkley and Fairburn and bird watching.

In just two years, the couple visited 59 different birding spots.

Denis said: “We are not one to sit inside unless it rains, I and Eileen like to be on the move.”

Eileen said: “We were both very happy and happy over the years – despite a few minor problems, we were only lucky.”