Entries have been submitted for Belleville, Warkworth and Quinte West as Kraft Hockeyville.

The nomination period is already underway to name the next Kraft Hockeyville.

Stirling-Rawdon received the title in 2012 and it led to $ 100,000 for arena upgrades and a match between the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals (which took place in Belleville).

Nominations close on February 9, but CAA Arena, the Duncan McDonald Memorial Gardens and the Percy Township Arena (Warkworth) have already been submitted for the 2020 competition.

Judging the hundreds of submissions that will be received, begins on February 10, with the last four announced on March 14.

This year’s winner will receive an NHL game and $ 250,000 thousand.

A link to view the entries so far and how to support local applications

.