Belleville teenager accused, gun seized in robbery in Pinecrest area

A customer from a Pinecrest-area company was beaten with a gun during an early Wednesday morning robbery, Ottawa police report.

Patrol officers responded to the raid on the Highgate Road company on Baseline Road at about 1 AM.

They were told that a man had entered the store, hit a customer, was slightly injured, and demanded cash from his employees before fleeing an undisclosed amount.

Armed with a detailed description based on surveillance camera images, a suspect was arrested without incident in the area, the police said. A firearm was found in the same area soon afterwards.

An 18-year-old Belleville man would appear in court on charges including two counts of aiming a firearm, assault with a gun, theft with an assault gun, wearing a disguise, using a gun to commit and insult and possession of a weapon.

The police thank the public for assistance in identifying the suspect

