Belleville police report Quinte News

The Belleville police responded to 90 calls between 90 hours on 31 January 2020 and 5 hours on 1 February 2020.

Domestic attack

On January 31, 2020 at 10:30 am, officers received a call about a failure in an apartment on Victoria Avenue. Following the information received by officers, a 35-year-old Belleville man was arrested for domestic violence and threats. He was detained for a video report on February 1. The victim was not injured.

Can not stop

On January 31, 2020 at 7:30 PM an officer in North Park Street saw a vehicle driving irregularly. When the officer turned on his emergency equipment, the vehicle seemed to be speeding up. A short time later, the vehicle was rolled on the corner of Chown and McPhee streets. The only male driver left the vehicle and was not injured. He was arrested. Thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Heasemen from Belleville was charged with dangerous operation and escape from the police. He was released on a company with a court date of February 27. There were no injuries.

Theft

On January 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM, officers took part in a company on Bell Blvd. to talk to a security officer. The police received information that a woman was trying to leave the store with a basket full of stuff. The police continued the arrest. Jessica Whiteman, a 33-year-old resident of Belleville, was charged with theft under $ 5,000. She was released on the spot on an appearance notice with a court date of February 23, 2020.

