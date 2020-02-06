Belleville police media release February 6, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ADMISSION SUPERVISOR: A / Sgt. Johnson # 141

DATE: 6 February 2020

Belleville Police Service responded to 70 calls for service from 5 February 2020 at 5:00 AM to 6 February 2020 at 5:00 AM

Domestic disturbance

Belleville ON – On 5 February 2020 at 11:30 am, the Belleville police responded to a northern company regarding a domestic dispute. As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old resident of Belleville was charged with 2 counts of marital violence, expressing threats to cause bodily harm and probation. The suspect is being held on a bail on 6 February 2020.

Bullying

Belleville ON – On 5 February 2020 at 5 p.m. the Belleville police were informed of an incident in the parking lot of the police station concerning an angry man who shouted and acted aggressively. The investigation revealed that there had been several conversations with the man about unwanted presence and contact with employees of a Belleville agency. Following the investigation, a 57-year-old man without a fixed address was charged with criminal harassment and mischief and was detained on 6 February 2020 for bail.

Justify arrest

Belleville ON– A uniform patrol officer was on patrol in the eastern end of the city on February 5, 2020 at 11:18 a.m. when they saw a man being searched for an open order for 11 domestic indictments. The 34-year-old resident of Belleville was detained later in the day for bail.

Spoof scam

Belleville police continue to file complaints from local residents who have fallen victim to a known telephone fraud. Residents receive phone calls from phone numbers from the Ontario police and claim that the resident owes thousands of dollars and that they are required to attend location with Bitcoin machines to transfer money to pay off the debt or they will be arrested. Fraudsters ‘spoof’ these phone numbers, making it seem like these calls come from legitimate locations, but in fact the call can come anywhere in the world. Once the funds have been placed in Bitcoin form, they can no longer be traced or reclaimed. Do not respond to these annoying phone calls. Legitimate phone calls from the Belleville Police Service will never require the transfer of funds under threat of arrest.

.