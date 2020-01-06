Belleville man buys CFL team

Loading...

Sid Spiegel born in Belleville and his son-in-law Gary Stern are the new owners of the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian football competition.

Spiegel was born in Belleville and continues to hold important business interests in the area, including Pan Properties and Crawford Metals. Stern is the Chief Executive Officer of Crawford Metals and co-owner of the Bayview Mall in eastern Belleville.

In a press release, Spiegel says: “It’s great for us to be part of the Alouettes, a legendary franchise that has meant so much to the people of Montreal and Quebec, and so much to the game we’ve been following our entire lives, said Mirror.

“We see this not only as a challenge, but also as something that can be great fun. We want Alouette fans to know that we share their desire to see this team win on and off the field, “Stern added.

“We commit ourselves and our players, coaches and front office that we will do everything we can to make this team succeed. Our goal is to make Montreal and Quebec proud. “

The legendary CFL franchise was owned and operated by the CFL following the sale of the team by Bob and Andrew Wetenhall last May.

Stern will act as Alouettes Lead Governor in the CFL Board of Governors. He says their first priority is to place a new president and general manager.

