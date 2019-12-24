Bellemare and Avalanche dominate Las Vegas before the holidays

Loading...

December 23, 2019; Las Vegas, Nevada, United States; The Colorado avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Golden Knights of Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The avalanche was not interested in a third consecutive collapse at the end of the third period.

Colorado (11-23-3) led by three goals after two periods, but kept his foot in the third, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 at the T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

The game was very reminiscent of the first meeting between the two powers of the Western Conference. Former Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare opened the scoring and Matt Nieto added a goal with little hand later in the period to put the 2-1. Colorado would not give up the lead the rest of the way.

Strikers Nazem Kadri, Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin joined the Colorado offensive offense to give the Avs the dominant victory over Las Vegas.

Takeaway

Bellemare continues to dominate her former team. Upon entering this game, Bellemare had not scored since the last meeting against the Golden Knights. In that game, Bellemare recorded a goal and added two assists. On Monday, Bellemare scored two goals. Five of the 12 points of Bellemare have come in both fights against the team that played in the last two seasons.

Colorado's power play was strong. The avalanche was 3 of 26 in the last eight games before scoring twice with the men's advantage against the Golden Knights. It is the fourth time this season that Colorado records multiple power goals in the same game. More importantly, the superior unit of the Avs provided the offensive in the power game since Rantanen and Landeskog were configured by MacKinnon.

The Avs finished 2 of 5 in the power game.

Francouz calmly continues his ascent to the top of the goalkeeper classification. In his first year as a full-time NHL goalkeeper, Francouz has a record of 11-2-1 and ranks in the top three in average goals against and percentage savings. Francouz is also in a 9-0-1 race in his last nine decisions after starting season 2-2.

Avalanche will host the Minnesota Wild for the first of four consecutive Division Rival games at 6 p.m. MST on Friday.