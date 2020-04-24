Bellator 244 Additional To Checklist Of Postponed Functions By Marketing

Bellator MMA announced that the planned June function, Bellator 244, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The party was anticipated to acquire spot June 6 from Chicago and the Wintrust Arena. Previous Bellator light-weight champion Michael Chandler was scheduled to meet up with ex-UFC lightweight winner Benson Henderson in a rematch.

📰 Breaking: Due to the ongoing safety worries bordering the COVID-19 outbreak, as very well as present federal, state and regional governing administration mandates, Bellator 244, at first scheduled to consider location on June 6 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/i0O7on0XsM

Underneath is the finish assertion from Bellator with regards to the choice:

Owing to the ongoing basic safety concerns encompassing the COVID-19 outbreak, as perfectly as existing federal, condition and nearby federal government mandates, Bellator MMA officers today have introduced that Bellator 244, at first scheduled to consider spot on June 6 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Sick., has been postponed.

The group will carry on to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the occasion as soon as possible.

As normally, the wellbeing and safety of our athletes, supporters, companions and staff members stays our top rated priority. We recognize the comprehending and patience of every person included during this exceptionally challenging time.

Make sure you stop by Bellator.com for further information.