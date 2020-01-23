The full list of battles for Bellator’s 2020 debut at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California is official. The main card with six fights is dropped by the reigning champion Julia Budd (13: 2) to defend her world feather title against the debut crisis “Cyborg” (21-2, 1 NC).

Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg will be broadcast exclusively in the DAZN app at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, while preliminary measures will be broadcast on Bellator.com, DAZN and worldwide on the Bellator Mobile App.

Weighing is public.

See you at @TheForum this Friday at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/m22Ot6WBwj

– Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 20, 2020

The stacked main card will also include a Bellator featherweight Grand Prix quarter-finals as former Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell (14-3) competes against Hungarian newcomer Adam Borics (14-0) in the co-main event. Southern Californian Henry Corrales (17-4) also faces Juan Archuleta (23-2) in an explosive featherweight match, while Sergio Pettis (18-5) meets Alfred Khashakyan (11-4) for the first time in the Bellator cage , at 135 pounds.

The main card is rounded off by the women’s boxing champion, Ava Knight (1-0), who makes her second appearance in the MMA against the six-armed MMA veteran Emilee King (3-3) in straw weight. Bellator Kickboxing’s welterweight champion, Raymond Daniels (1-1), is back in the MMA cage after his viral knockout in 2019 against Jason King (8-5, 1 NC) – husband of Emilee.

Hard work always pays off.

Meet with @AdamBorics and hear from his coaching staff as he prepares for his # FeatherweightWGP fight against @TheWolfMMA.

The full countdown can be found here. ➡️https: //t.co/IiMUsuGKOs pic.twitter.com/7FXh3v5qnP

– Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 15, 2020

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

The preliminary map for Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg will be broadcast live on Bellator.com, DAZN and worldwide in the Bellator Mobile App at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4: 30 p.m. PT. The preliminary round consists of three exciting featherweight duels: Aaron Pico (4-3) meets Daniel Carey (7-3), AJ Agazarm (2-1) meets Adel Altamimi (8-6) and Jay-Jay Wilson from New Zealand ( 4-0) meets Mario Navarro (4-5) while Curtis Millender (17-5) returns to the Bellator cage with a 180 pound contract against Moses Murrietta (8-3).

Complete Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg main card:

DAZN

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Featherweight world title: Julia Budd (13-2) against Cris “Cyborg” (21-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarter Finals Combat: Darrion Caldwell (14-3) vs. Adam Borics (14-0)

Featherweight main card fight: Henry Corrales (17-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (23-2)

Bantamweight main card fight: Sergio Pettis (18-5) against Alfred Khashakyan (11-4)

Welterweight main card fight: Raymond Daniels (1-1) vs Jason King (8-5, 1 NC)

Strawweight Main Card Bout: Ava Knight (1-0) vs. Emilee King (3-3)

Preparing map:

DAZN, Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m.PT

Preliminary round in featherweight: Aaron Pico (4-3) against Daniel Carey (7-3)

Preliminary round in featherweight: AJ Agazarm (3: 0) against Adel Altamimi (8: 6)

Preliminary round in featherweight: Jay-Jay Wilson (4: 0) against Mario Navarro (4: 5)

Welterweight preliminaries: Miguel Jacob (3-0) vs David Pacheco (1-0)

Light preliminaries: Anthony Taylor (5-5) vs Chris Avila (6-8)

180-pound contract weight preliminary round: Curtis Millender (17-5) vs. Moses Murrietta (8-3)

160-pound contract weight preliminary round: Brandon Bender (12-1) vs. Joshua Jones (9-5)

Light preliminaries: Ricardo Seixas (8-2) vs Dominic Clark (14-9)

Preliminary round in featherweight: Tony Bartovich (pro-debut) against Jarrett Connor (pro-debut)