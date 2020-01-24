Bellator 238 Countdown With Cris Cyborg, Julia Budd

Get ready for Cris Cyborg against Julia Budd on Saturday night with Bellator 238 countdown.

The event marks the first New Year’s Bellator card when Cyborg Budd challenges for the featherweight title.

Darrion Caldwell and Adam Borics also clash in the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix.

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN and you can watch both parts of Bellator’s countdown series in the following videos.

Countdown: Julia Budd Vs. Cris cyborg

Countdown: Bellator featherweight Grand Prix Caldwell Vs. Borics

Complete Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg main card:

DAZN

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Featherweight world title: Julia Budd (13-2) against Cris “Cyborg” (21-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarter Finals Combat: Darrion Caldwell (14-3) vs. Adam Borics (14-0)

Featherweight main card fight: Henry Corrales (17-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (23-2)

Bantamweight main card fight: Sergio Pettis (18-5) against Alfred Khashakyan (11-4)

Welterweight main card fight: Raymond Daniels (1-1) vs Jason King (8-5, 1 NC)

Strawweight Main Card Bout: Ava Knight (1-0) vs. Emilee King (3-3)

Preparing map:

DAZN, Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m.PT

Preliminary round in featherweight: Aaron Pico (4-3) against Daniel Carey (7-3)

Preliminary round in featherweight: AJ Agazarm (3: 0) against Adel Altamimi (8: 6)

Preliminary round in featherweight: Jay-Jay Wilson (4: 0) against Mario Navarro (4: 5)

Welterweight preliminaries: Miguel Jacob (3-0) vs David Pacheco (1-0)

Light preliminaries: Anthony Taylor (5-5) vs Chris Avila (6-8)

180-pound contract weight preliminary round: Curtis Millender (17-5) vs. Moses Murrietta (8-3)

160-pound contract weight preliminary round: Brandon Bender (12-1) vs. Joshua Jones (9-5)

Light preliminaries: Ricardo Seixas (8-2) vs Dominic Clark (14-9)

Preliminary round in featherweight: Tony Bartovich (pro-debut) against Jarrett Connor (pro-debut)