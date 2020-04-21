Bella Thorne smokes a joint of her cannabis brand for 4/20 [VIDEO]

Actress Bella Thorne celebrated 4/20 with a meeting before bed. The 22-year-old girl shared a video of herself smoking on the bed on Instagram on Monday. Bella has been shown to talk about the love of marijuana and even has her own brand of cannabis.

Bela’s brand is called Forbidden Flowers and she even holds a routing contest in honor of 4/20. Keep reading to learn more about this and check out Bella’s Instagram video below.

Bella Thorne smokes a joint in bed

“Stop, I’m going to bed!” Bella tells who is filming her in the video above, as she holds a blue joint. Then pull on the sleep mask and leave the joint in your mouth.

“420 GOOD !!” she captured the video, tagging her cannabis brand Forbidden Flowers. She added: “I hope everyone is safe.” Bella lives in California, where recreational marijuana use is legal.

Bella, who was revealed to be The Swan of The Masked Singer earlier this season, posted a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram during quarantine, including some sexy selfies and a video featuring an unreleased song of hers.

Bella’s cannabis company is holding a competition

Last year, Bella launched a cannabis brand called Forbidden Flowers. The brand is holding a charity contest this week, with the chance to win a box full of merch. See previous posts for rules.

Bella says CBD oil and weeds have helped with her anxiety and depression, and she wants to delve into the medical benefits of cannabis through her brand. She made sure to emphasize that only seniors should smoke.

“If you haven’t tried marijuana, you should. I mean, there’s a lifetime in life. Forbidden flowers could be yours,” Bella told Forbes. “I want to tell people to open your eyes because the world has changed because it’s not the devil’s lettuce.”

