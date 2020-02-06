Bell: Trudeau, will he come across illegal Trans Mountain protests?

Let’s be honest. We are skeptics. We don’t believe the words. We are heavily burned and often burned.

Most of us don’t trust Justin Trudeau.

Most of us do not believe that the Trans Mountain pipeline extension will be built until we see that it is ready and in use.

Most of us don’t believe that the prime minister has the gut to stand up against those who want to break the law to stop the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

But the FBI owns the pipeline and the police are the police.

On Wednesday you can hear the war drums, the voices of those who do not like to play and certainly do not want to roll over.

A voice.

“Personally, I’m tired of it. If it gets ugly, it gets ugly.”

Another.

“We are still trudging ahead. We have always said that we would do what is necessary to ensure that we stop this pipeline.”

And another.

“B.C. has a long history of civil disobedience. “

“Ultimately, there are a number of people who are willing to do a lot to defend this coast.”

There is Tzeporah Berman, best known as co-chair of the advisory group of former Prime Minister Rachel Notley.

“As long as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tries to lay the Trans Mountain pipeline, we will continue to fight.”

Eighteen months ago you talked to Berman scraper.

She is not slow in the world of militants, an organizer in the 90s with loggers and protesters entangled in the forests of Vancouver Island, a war in the forest in an era before social media and cell phones in every hand.

A year and a half ago, Berman says that governments are kidding themselves or that they ‘create a false sense of security and safety’, somehow expecting the pipeline to get more or less a free ride.

Tzeporah Berman on April 16, 2009.

Ward Perrin /

Vancouver Sun.

Activists will meet in the coming days.

In the Lower House in Ottawa, conservative MP Shannon Stubbs from Alberta goes after the Trudeau Liberals.

Stubbs enjoys her work.

The fiery MP points to the approaching storm and asks the Trudeau team what they will do about the threats.

Liberals say the work on Trans Mountain is on its way, much on the Alberta side of the border.

In other words: the liberals do what they are good at.

They don’t answer the question.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney is in Montreal when the judges release everything for Trans Mountain.

Kenney does not exchange high fives. No newcomer from Montreal asks him about illegal protests or the fear that Trudeau wipes out when things get difficult and the prime minister doesn’t voluntarily offer his thoughts on the subject.

Kenney believes that Trudeau and the company realize that one project is needed to get oil on the world market.

He believes that Trudeau understands that Canada does not sell oil to the world, then OPEC dictators and Vladimir Putin will.

On this day we score a statement from the office of Sonya Savage, Kenney’s choice to quarter-bail the pipeline file.

The statement speaks of peripheral characters who openly boast about how they are attempting to illegally block pipeline construction and how Ottawa is likely to be engaged to uphold the rule of law.

“We can’t have endless impulses. Ottawa will have to listen to the majority and common sense when that time comes.”

Sonya Savage, energy minister, addresses the media while the TMX will be back at the McDougall Center in Calgary on Thursday 16 January 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

I just see the pipeline protesters shaking in their boots. I can’t actually do that.

The above words are what is known in the industry as thin porridge.

Oh, for the days when the United Conservatives were in opposition and my old friend Ric McIver entered the stage.

“Someone will have to have the backbone to push back these illegal demonstrators and keep them back. Is it more important for the prime minister to uphold the rule of law or is it more important to do the politically appropriate thing and pretend that everyone is going to play nicely in the sandbox? “

Pure poetry.

Of course, nobody wants Trudeau’s nose from the joint when the mine from Teck oil sands needs a thumbs up.

A little butt kiss is required.

A few days ago, an elected senator, Doug Black was not chopping a word and speaking truth to power.

“What will the government of Canada do if Greta Thunberg turns up while construction is progressing? Where do they go when the Raging Grannies appear? The hereditary leaders? What are they going to do?

“This is and remains a constitutional state country. So we’ll see. We will see what happens. “

We will certainly do that.

[email protected]