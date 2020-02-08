Bell: Trudeau warned not to argue by killing Teck’s mine

They played fun and it doesn’t look like it’s fun.

So if you need someone to rattle Justin Trudeau’s cage, someone who knows that politics is a blood sport and not a friendly game of croquet over cucumber sandwiches, go to the bullpen and bring out Jason Nixon.

Nixon, the reliable old Wildroser, the quarterback of the Kenyan government, the no-nonsense Sundre scrapper.

After talking to reporters, Nixon sits down for a few minutes to talk about what he is thinking about.

He knows that Albertans expect that someone in the government will be their voice. Their voice is one of deep and lasting dissatisfaction. Others can be diplomatic and speak with measured tones in remote places.

But someone has to keep burning the house fire.

Nixon says that approving the Tands Front oil sand mine is only the first test for Trudeau. There will be more tests.

But the prime minister should not fail this first test because Albertans, in Nixon’s words, are tired of being kicked while being knocked down by the federal government.

What would happen if Trudeau did not pass the test, if the Teck mine was in a hurry?

“Who knows? Why would he do that?” Nixon says.

And here the words Nervous Nellies in the Kenney government may not be nice, but they are good words because they are true and true in coffee shops and bars, around water coolers and in community centers in the province.

“If he takes the wrong step, he has in fact cornered a bunch of angry, helpless people and let me tell you this. If I am a gambler, I bet on Albertans every time.

“We will fight for this province and I think Justin Trudeau should be very careful in choosing that fight.”

Even if Teck gets the green light, Alberta is far from ready in his crusade for some honesty.

“We are not satisfied with this. This does not make the problem disappear. But if Trudeau is about working with Alberta, he approves of this mine. Period.”

We hear from a legion of liberal MPs who are against Teck. How many have come out for the mine on the record?

Pro-Teck liberal MPs, my e-mail address is at the bottom of the column. Do not be shy.

Our man is clearly not amused by Trudeau liberals who keep their mouth shut about the mine of oilands, instead of just shutting their mouths and giving it a thumbs up.

Nixon says it’s “terrible” that they play games with people’s lives and livelihoods, and you just don’t do that in his neck of the woods.

The oil sands mine of Teck Frontier is currently awaiting approval from a joint provincial and federal panel.

“It just shows that they don’t understand. They are completely disconnected from Alberta. They have no idea what the reality on the ground is. “

We hear how the Kenney government has to make concessions in the name of climate change to get more in the direction of Trudeau.

Nixon tells assembled news dogs in Calgary that there are no side deals, no negotiations with the federal liberal government.

“We will manage our emissions here in the province of Alberta and we will not be dictated by the federal government on how to do that.”

To put it simply, this conversation about Trudeau that is postponing the decision until the end of the month will not come through here.

In the Lower House in Ottawa, Shannon Stubbs is grilling a Trudeau Liberal mouthpiece that does not repeat high-calorie talks made up by some smarty pants in a back room.

No problem. Stubbs has a grip on this Teck Frontier file and she doesn’t let go.

About Ottawa coughing up money instead of the Teck mine, Stubbs says, “Albertans are not refugees or evacuees from a natural disaster.”

“It is the liberal government policy that makes Albertans victims.”

She pushes the Trudeau liberals to make the mine green.

“The only thing left is a political decision and now the liberals are trying to move the goal posts again and their double standards only apply to Alberta.”

She pushes again with the determination of The Little Engine That Could.

“The only thing that remains is a decision by politicians … but Alberta alone is stopped and put down by the liberals. The liberals turn a national opportunity into a crisis of national unity. “

Shortly after Stubbs, a Quebec MP comes up and attacks the mine of Teck Frontier.

If there ever was an example of two loneliness in this country, then this was it and it happens every day among politicians and paper shufflers in the cities of the east.

