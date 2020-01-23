Bell: Trudeau next test, will he fail this time with an oil sand mine?

The loyal men are on Ninth Avenue in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon at noon and make their voices heard.

You see, next month the Trudeau government will raise or lower Teck Frontier’s oil sands mine.

Teck has played by the rules, jumped through the hoops, near indigenous communities behind the mine.

Now it’s up to the Trudeau team to do the right thing. I was afraid of that.

One thing is almost certain. If they don’t give the green light, hell will burst into this province.

Like Jack Mintz, Calgary, an economic guru and a man with both feet on the ground, Alberta has said that a boiling kettle is going to blow. Trudeau delaying or rejecting this project would blow the lid off.

Ted Morton, former provincial finance minister and long-standing defender of Alberta, believes that a rejection of the Trudeau liberals will further fuel separatism in the province.

“Build that mine! Build that mine! Let us build! Let us build! “

That is the song of this rally organized by Canada Action, which has done a very good job for the oil slick and Alberta.

It is a mine on the table this time not a pipeline. You know, the pipeline hasn’t been built yet.

Nor are it thousands of people competing against Trudeau in Calgary like in November 2018.

At half past ten a policeman estimates that about 40 have been gathered to encourage the mine.

By the afternoon it is about the same number.

Protesters on both sides of the issue are gathering on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 on 9 Ave SE in downtown Calgary. About 100-125 on both sides tried to influence public opinion and the federal approval of Teck’s Frontier mine met outside the office of the company. Jim Wells / Postmedia

A lot of explanation is offered for the small crowd, including the possible fatigue of all these meetings against a Trudeau brick wall.

Or people didn’t get enough message.

It was too far to walk. The rally took place at the Teck headquarters near the Red Arrow bus station.

It wasn’t warm enough.

Not enough people know that Teck’s project is a different hand in this game of political high-stakes poker.

Kenney’s energy minister Sonya Savage is about to step in the east. Let’s ask her.

Two questions. Why should Albertans worry about the fate of the mine? How will people feel if Alberta is stiff in this project?

After all, this mine is nowhere near the ink of the long and winding road of the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The explanation is the usual political bla, bla, bla. Words for which you would not buy a newspaper to read.

This is as good as possible.

There is no reason for the federal government to oppose the mine.

See how Minister Savage says “the federal government.” It is not necessary to use the somewhat sharper term “Trudeau liberal government” if we have the beggar’s bowl in our hand.

Sean Chu is a Calgary councilor who wears an I Love Oil and Gas button as a permanent part of his wardrobe.

Why is he at the rally?

You hear the group stretch their vocal cords and sound bigger than their songs.

“Let’s build! Let us build! “

Chu’s voice is powerful.

The councilor does not hesitate to talk about the rage en route as Trudeau stabs Alberta in the back and the more people will look at the Bye-bye Canada Wexit option.

Chu says he doesn’t want to leave Canada, but Trudeau who punished the mine would make more souls look at the exit door.

His buddy and fellow councilor Joe Magliocca rushes into the chase.

“It would be a kick in the belly. Again.”

Who knows what will happen?

We know that Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen and Susan Sarandon do not like the mine.

Andie Johnston is with Canada Action.

She is happy with the people who came out and the press is fully in force here.

“I wish we could knock on every office door and say: Hello guys, come and meet us on the ninth. It just doesn’t work that way. “

What is the reaction here if Trudeau fails his final test?

“It will be tough. I tell you immediately that it will be difficult. “

Full disclosure. There was a smaller group of people at the Teck mine.

What I remember most is the volume of the rap music.

The clock is ticking. The nose position of last week makes Quebecers very happy and Albertans very unhappy. Go figure.

In such a stressful time, let’s remember Jim Carr, Trudeau’s ambassador to the prairies.

A few days ago he praised Premier Kenney and told an audience in Calgary that he wanted to make us happy.

So make us happy now. Or … eh … at least a little happier.

