Bell: Trudeau Liberals attack Alberta, monkey-like with the fate of Teck mine

Shannon Stubbs has clearly had it. Like so many of us, she really had it.

Until here. Very angry.

The conservative MP from Alberta who has no liberal fools, is happy to give a warning. She says the Trudeau Liberals “play with fire.” No Teck mine and Albertans will be furious, a glimmer of hope turned into darkness.

Have fun playing with the political games and deep-six the Teck Frontier oilands mine and most Albertans see the Trudeau Liberals punishing the project ‘as a definitive rejection of Alberta by Canada’.

A final rejection. She doesn’t retract the words. She repeats them.

Of course, many of the liberal Trudeau politicians in Ottawa don’t care what Stubbs think or what Albertans see. In fact, Albertan thoughts do not occur to them at all.

We are somewhere out there, in the hinterland, in the prairie, far away.

That is, except when they need dough to cover all the checks they cut and then they are happy to milk the cow.

So it comes as no surprise when a report from HuffPost Canada comes on the doorstep.

Trudeau Liberal politicians crawl behind closed doors. Many of them are big against the mine.

A liberal in Toronto says the project does not fit. It’s a pretty simple no.

A liberal from Quebec says his people demand that the government achieve the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

A liberal from the east of Toronto sings from the same sheet music and there is a large choir and this is not our song.

Many liberals are saddened by their people because the government has approved and purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Is that the same as saying: Alberta, you have your pipeline, what more do you want?

I get that message from more than a few people who live in the self-satisfied, self-obsessed bubble in the center of the Canadian political universe.

Then there is the brain wave from the east.

Why not give Alberta an aid package instead of the oil mine? Would their beggar’s bowl not be full, lock them up or at least weaken the anger if the Teck mine is not working?

We all know Michelle Rempel, a conservative member of parliament from Calgary. No surprise, she is in the middle of the fight and is very frustrated.

“People just want to work. They don’t want government handouts. They don’t want to be with the government. They want to work. “

Let’s bring back MP Shannon Stubbs.

“Albertans don’t want a friggin aid package. They just want a fair shake, a level playing field and for the FBI to get out of the way. A federal aid package? Ugh. That would be insult after injury, injury, injury.”

Most Albertans feel the lack of respect and fear and anger and worry and pain. They don’t get us elsewhere. Once again …

“The Liberal Party of Canada has never been a national party. They have no interest in listening to the forces of our province in this matter, “says Rempel.

“There are many very vocal liberal MPs who do not want this project to succeed. We are fighting it, but it is just a flood of people who do not want our right to work to come out.”

Michelle Rempel on Friday June 20, 2014.

There are still optimists in Alberta and let’s hope their optimism wins the day.

But Rempel says in Alberta: “There is a certain amount of ignorance about how little these guys care for us, because it’s so crazy to think they don’t.”

For the liberals, they see themselves fighting for a noble cause and we are additional damage.

The conservative MPs are fighting for Teck and she tells us to stay up to date.

The Kenney government is not playing the newest liberal game. It is not about surrendering to the Teck mine in exchange for a $ 2.4 billion settlement voucher or other cash.

Alberta is supposed to get the mine AND the check. For starters. It is a pittance compared to the damage caused by Trudeau’s attack on Alberta.

And those who suggest that this Teck mine can be traded just rub salt in a very deep wound. It is an insult.

It is like the jackasses that suggest that Alberta will get the Teck mine if the provincial government makes concessions to the federal government and perhaps even drops the province’s judicial challenge for the CO2 tax that Trudeau has just imposed on us.

A week ago, Sonya Savage, Alberta’s energy minister, told Trudeau to retire and play in his own sandbox.

Savage said, “I’m not pissed off.”

You wonder after all that liberal jiggery poker.

Is she pissed off now?

[email protected]