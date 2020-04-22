Bell: Trudeau gets a further shot, for Alberta he blows it once more

Justin Trudeau will get one more kick at the can Tuesday.

A different chance for the primary minister to truly … can he do it … answer a flipping concern.

A basic concern, a basic remedy.

He could say No. He could say Indeed. He could say Of course but he’s working out the great print. He could say anything.

Query. Is there heading to be more help for the oilpatch?

Is there extra coming to the patch than the bone he tossed out Friday, cleansing up orphan wells when offering diddly aspects on what Alberta desires, a credit rating backstop for businesses preventing in opposition to the ugliness of the next 12 months to 18 months?

Is there a lot more coming than what was served up, a meagre meal developed so even Greta Thunberg’s good friends would not be upset?

It’s Groundhog Day. Once again Trudeau dances the way he normally dances. Once again Trudeau commits to very little and can take a ton of terms to get to Nowheresville.

Trudeau suggests his govt is supporting folks throughout Canada. His governing administration has completed a ton for all industries, such as the oilpatch.

His governing administration has served countless numbers of employees across Alberta, and indeed, in the oilpatch.

Then there’s the aged trick.

Trudeau dangles a carrot, a just-out-of-access tease built to make guaranteed the Alberta authorities retains taking part in nice with him.

You see, the folks in Edmonton do not want to upset our key minister and do some thing like examine his political depth to that of a finger bowl.

Do that and Trudeau may walk away and we’d be hooped.

It seems Trudeau has Alberta by the … you get the photograph. The tail wags the puppy.

So it goes. Trudeau claims he’s constantly open to doing the job with people needing support to get through the COVID-19 crisis.

Oh, thank you, Mr. Key Minister. The door is continue to open. There is nonetheless hope.

What do I know? Grovelling could work.

A second question. Will there be assistance for provinces relying greatly on oil dough?

Let’s estimate the PM phrase for phrase, just to clearly show you his remarks are generally paraphrased to spare you the pain of his precise verbiage.

“We recognize many provinces are dealing with true troubles in phrases of dollars crunches, in conditions of liquidity and our section of finance and some others are engaged with various provinces in worries they’re facing exclusively.”

Oh properly. Do not despair. Is that a light-weight at the tunnel? It is pretty hard to see. The tunnel is extremely extended and really dim.

Seamus O’Regan, a single of Trudeau’s sidekicks, a self-advertised pal of the oilpatch, suggests he’s performing with the Alberta federal government. He has a good relationship with them. He’s operating carefully with Sonya Savage, Alberta’s electrical power minister.

I wager she’s going to get a Christmas card this 12 months.

He talks with Alberta “frequently and usually.”

Usually AND generally. That is a ton.

The problem is fluid and the strains of interaction are open and a thing will come about.

“We have to make sure the survivors survive,” claims O’Regan, not explaining why the Trudeau authorities did not just expose what was in the survival kit past Friday.

The Alberta governing administration, Savage’s place of work to be specific and not Leading Jason Kenney’s staff members who are most able, did not phone back to inform their side of the story.

John Barlow, the Conservative MP for southwestern Alberta, is a large hitter when he wants to be.

When Barlow hears Trudeau on Friday, he is offended at what he phone calls “a huge slap in the confront.”

He says it is like the woman foremost on the male to believe she is his prom day but on the significant working day, he’s left standing by yourself in the superior faculty gymnasium with no dance lover.

Barlow claims he talks to persons in the oilpatch who are at their wits’ close.

One particular male tells the MP “it’s like the authorities is stepping on my throat and is pushing down and I’m just seeing the existence seep out of me.”

Does Barlow think Trudeau will come by means of?

On the just one hand, Liberal MPs see “an option to velocity up the demise of the vitality sector.”

On the other hand, coming out of COVID-19, Ottawa might glance to the battered and bruised golden goose to stay an additional day and churn out coin for Body fat City.

By the way, stateside on Tuesday, President Donald Trump guarantees a economic lifeline to the oilpatch down there.

“We will never allow the fantastic U.S. oil and gas business down,” states Trump.

Can you hear Trudeau speak people terms? There is a straightforward problem with a easy answer.

No.

rbell@postmedia.com