Bell: Team Trudeau hits Calgary, so where's the equalization discount?

I’m not going to Calgary’s Palliser hotel on Tuesday to kiss Team Trudeau’s ass.

I come to hear a $ 2.4 billion check from a man named Jim Carr, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new ambassador to the Prairies, a man chosen to calm the restless residents here in Alberta and Saskatchewan .

The $ 2.4 billion is what premium Jason Kenney calls an equalization discount, money that the province should have received in this crisis.

The announcement does not happen.

This Carr guy really talks. Give this guy a sentence and he can cover it with candy.

He is standing in front of a sea of ​​costumes at a lunch-like house advertised as a chat by the fire. The place is packed.

There is no fire, only smoke.

It is very cold outside. Inside there is a lot of hot air to go around.

I really hoped for better, I felt a bit like the young Oliver Twist sticking out his bowl.

“Please, sir, I want some more.”

Yes, there is some bending and scraping from the Kenney government, what they call diplomacy, so we can score a few crumbs from Ottawa.

A few crumbs after they had sent loads of bread their way.

The smart money bets that it must be a lead cinch for Alberta to get the money.

Liberals love writing checks. It’s easy. We will see.

Carr skates through his pit stop. You wouldn’t think feelings in Alberta are mighty raw by hanging around this thing.

But they are.

Carr is in town because a new nose from Angus Reid shows that fewer than three in 10 Albertans are satisfied with the way things are going in Canada. Three out of four in Quebec are fine with how things are going.

Albertans are of course three times as likely as Quebecers to say that their standard of living has deteriorated in the past year.

Uglier count.

One in four Albertans is optimistic about the future of Alberta.

In Quebec, three out of four are happy. No joke. Life is good for the spoiled children of Confederation.

Anyway, ask Trudeau’s envoy fields. There is nothing stubborn about equalization or Trudeau’s no pipeline legislation or the carbon tax imposed by Trudeau.

Nothing is thrown at Carr from the laundry list with complaints from the people of Alberta, a list with lots of dirty laundry.

It is quickly clear that he will receive treatment with children’s gloves. I have seen rougher pillow fights. At one point I thought someone could give him a white hat.

We could have used Matthew Tkachuk.

“The fear and concern of the moment is well understood by the government of Canada,” says Carr, insisting that he wants to play justice, whatever that means.

And he adds that Team Trudeau takes deep care of the Alberta families, whatever that means.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce organized the esteemed Jim Carr at the Fairmont Palliser in downtown Calgary on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, taking part in his first trip and discussion since becoming the prime minister’s special representative for the Prairies. Jim Wells / Postmedia

The man repeatedly praises Kenney and is most impressed by the first thing the Prime Minister said to Carr after Trudeau had appointed the Winnipeg MP as our supposed vote in Ottawa.

“Jim, I am a federalist,” Kenney said.

The two have known each other from Kenney’s for many years in Ottawa.

Carr even has nice things to say about two politicians, Kenney and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who are Trudeau’s sidekick figures “a leader in every way.”

Carr says that Team Trudeau has an open mind and wants Albertans to have their way to the heart of the Trudeau government … now that’s a scary thought.

But, he says, every debate must be “civilized and respectful, because when the debate ends, nasty people are eliminated.”

I hope he takes that message elsewhere, because Alberta comes a lot of nonsense from people who withdraw our money and then despise how the money is earned.

Carr says he wants to make us happy. Watch out for politicians who claim they want to make you happy. When they do, it’s time to check your bags.

Then Carr takes questions. It’s rubber-on-the-road time and a pain-in-the-ass newshound asks for the $ 2.4 billion check.

Carr says Team Trudeau is open about the issue, whatever that means.

Then there is the entire equalization system.

Alberta gives so much more than ever before, even if the province’s economy does the tank.

Here’s what Carr says.

“The government of Canada, in a federalism that must be flexible, must always look for ways to make our transfer systems regionally fair and fair and I am sure this is now the case as it has always been.”

You figure it out.

So after all that nagging, when will Alberta see something concrete?

“Soon,” says Carr.

Hell yes. Soon.

