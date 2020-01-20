Bell: Separatist talk in Calgary and it is by no means close to nuts

You wouldn’t think there’s fireworks from this crowd of more than 700 people.

These are people who do not spend the day taking their children to hockey or going to Costco or experiencing an unwanted weekend service.

No, their idea of ​​pleasure is political, considering the smallest crumb of fact or opinion, chewing every little move in the party arena, thinking about the fortunes on their part as die-hard fans craving a talk show after the game.

There are no signs, no protests. It is the usual crew of initiates. It is a wonkfest.

But it’s so much more.

Many say there is an elephant in the room, but this one is one that roamed. This elephant named Wexit, separation from a Canada where the game certainly seems rigged and Alberta is not a winner.

Here is Jack Mintz, a guru for the assembled who can rip economic figures, like someone who can get rid of every conceivable sports statistic.

Mintz wants Alberta to do more alone while staying in the country, because he sees advantages in staying “at least so far” in Canada.

Then he drops the bomb.

“When we come to the point that there is an existential threat to the province that would actually kill the province in terms of growth and harm the future of the province in the long term, I see Alberta break up.”

Grand applause.

When asked about a tax rebate from Albertanen, Mintz also tackles it.

As long as we are part of Canada, you cannot just say that you are not going to pay income tax to Ottawa.

But Mintz adds …

Divorce would be a whole new ball game.

Grand applause. Again.

The same thumb comes from the audience when Mintz says that if Canada continues with a plan to stop oil and gas development in 2050, Alberta must separate.

L-R, Dr. Jack Mintz and Dr. Ted Morton speaking at the Economic Value of Alberta panel during the Value of Alberta conference at the Telus Convention Center in Calgary on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Ted Morton, former finance minister of Alberta and former warrior for the West, suggests that Trudeau’s plan for net zero emissions by 2050 could be the prime minister’s way of leaving Alberta Canada.

The people in the chairs eat it.

Morton crystal balls if unemployment gets much worse and personal bankruptcies get higher and office towers in Calgary become even more army, then support for separatism can go from 20% or 25% to 50% or 60% and then there is a real crisis.

Before Morton had been treated as Alberta like Quebec, they would have disappeared long ago.

If Alberta could renegotiate a new deal within Canada, that would be the case, as the current arrangement clearly invited an attack on the oil patch.

A crazy $ 32,000 per minute goes from Alberta to Ottawa. Quebec gets the lion’s share.

Morton may say that therefore seven out of 10 Albertans are not happy and three out of four Quebecers are quite satisfied.

Alberta gets into trouble and the situation is worse than 30 years ago.

The liberals do not need seats in the West to form a government. They can buy votes by moving dough from areas with more money but fewer voters to areas with more voters but less money. From Alberta to the east.

Quebec started milking the dairy cow decades ago, but the amount of milk they score has risen enormously.

“What starts as a form of bribery, once the target of bribery finds out, becomes a form of blackmail,” says Morton.

He would like to see that every province has an equal number of elected senators, but that is dead.

“If we go there, you should say goodbye to Quebec. Heartbreaking, “says Morton, dripping words of sarcasm.

Morton applauds Kenney for the start of Plan B, a look at options including collecting provincial income taxes as a first step to collecting federal taxes in Alberta.

But whatever happens, there must be more than the usual words.

Morton says “a barking dog is just background noise.”

Alberta must bite.

After all, Alberta is The Boy Who Cried Wolf or Confederation. A lot of noise, no big stick.

Today, on the other side of the center and for a smaller group, Wexit leader Peter Downing is debating Alberta Liberal leader David Khan about whether Alberta should divorce.

We know that separatism is not a majority in Alberta, but it is not just four guests at the bar who complain about the government full time.

Downing calls his Wexit group “the opposition outside the legislature” and promises to hold Kenney’s feet up to the fire.

“Jason Kenney and the UCP were chosen because they were the fiercest, roughest, most difficult, pro-Alberta, anti-Justin Trudeau government.

“We don’t see the fight we expected when he was chosen.”

We all look now.

rbell@postmedia.com