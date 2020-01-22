Bell: Kenney sees drug probe, help seems to be coming

We can’t see the cavalry rescue yet, but we can hear the bugle.

And it’s music in our ears.

Most people in the Beltline neighborhood around the Calgary drug site in the Sheldon Chumir health center want it to be gone. They’ve had enough. They have done their part. They have been victims for far too long.

It is over.

The reality is not always puppy dogs and cute kittens and money from the tooth fairy.

This drug site experiment in this neighborhood was a horror show. Screaming meth addicts. Social disorder Crime. Impending antics. Burglary of vehicles. Ugly statistics from the local police.

Talk to the people there and you can compile a catalog of calamities. Talk to the companies. You get an earful if you keep your ears open.

Don’t these people count? Don’t these people deserve compassion?

The Notley NDP government dropped this bomb on the locals and it exploded in our faces. When it comes to the neighborhood, politicians have destroyed it and now another team of politicians must solve it.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney speaks about the drug sites in the entire province.

It is expected that within a few weeks it will be announced how these drug use hangouts affect the surrounding neighborhoods.

Kenney has seen an example of the probe’s report.

There is a negative effect for people, at least around some drug sites.

Almost everywhere there is a clear increase in crime and social disorder and “negative human consequences in many ways.”

Kenney believes that the province should place much more emphasis on detox, treatment and recovery, while the Notley NDP left the dough of treatment and recovery “with an obsessive focus on so-called harm reduction, including these drug sites.”

“We think that’s unbalanced,” says Kenney.

He thinks that those who are addicted should know that there is a way out.

Regarding the elimination of drug sites, Kenney says it is certainly possible that at least some will be relocated and it is not the province’s intention to close all sites.

The prime minister has never faltered in his attitude.

On social media, he repeated how people have the right to be disturbed by political decisions leading to deteriorating neighborhoods, moving neither compassionately nor progressively despite what the usual mouthpieces cough up.

By that time the special interest megaphones will be set to high volume.

But it’s just not their day. Even Mayor Naheed Nenshi disappoints.

The mayor believes that one or more drug sites are needed in Calgary, but he is open to the Chumir site that is the wrong location.

He is open to talking about another location. Go for it.

Nenshi admits that he is not a big fan of the drug sites. They are “a recognition of the failure of our general policy on drugs, mental health and addictions.”

Jeromy Farkas, a councilor for part of the area, suppresses the calls of anxious seniors, parents who cannot fathom the used syringes at their child’s daycare, besieged local companies who tried to try with all their savings on their line and children not welcome in the nearest park.

“These are all people with an open mind and an open heart. Now they are left out in the cold and wonder who will take care of them.

“If you see politicians creating this mess, putting a burden on the community and then running away, it’s not just stupid to do, it’s wrong to do.”

But when you stand with these people, you are accused of hate speech by the haters of free speech.

Is it hate speech if what they say is true? Is it hate speech because someone does not agree with the zealots?

Did the police lie about what’s going on? Are the companies lying? Do the residents lie? Are we all in a conspiracy conspiracy? Do we all imagine the thefts, the threats, the destruction of property, the fear?

Why is it so important for the drug site to be there? Most drug sites are not in health centers.

The safe consumption site at the Sheldon Chumir Center in downtown Calgary will be displayed on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Sean Chu, a city councilor and former Calgary agent, wants the drug site to be relocated. He has few kind words for those who cannot handle the truth.

“They just want to put their heads in the sand. See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil, and let no one else speak the truth. “

Farkas uses some Windex on his crystal ball this day to find out what will happen to the Calgary drug site.

“Close or move. It is not an option. It is the only option. “

