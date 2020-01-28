Bell: Kenney pleads for Trudeau for Teck oils and my thumbs up

He pleads.

Prime Minister Kenney argues for the Teck Frontier mine, the still to be obtained green oil country with a value of billions and billions and billions of dollars.

He argues for the federal government. The Trudeau government. The liberal Trudeau government.

The liberal Trudeau government that has not decided which way their wind blows.

The prime minister uses the word “supplication” in his plea for Trudeau’s Ottawa. The Oxford dictionary says that this means that he is seriously begging.

That is what Alberta must do nowadays. To beg. Sincerely beg. That’s Canada.

And the begging of this day is on behalf of the indigenous population.

“I beg the federal government if reconciliation certainly means something, it means saying” Yes “to economic development for First Nations people.”

“Please listen to the Prime Minister not to foreign-funded activists who occupy offices in Vancouver and Toronto.”

“Send one of your ministers there. Send the environment minister there to sit down with some of these First Nations. Not even the leaders. What about the people at the base who work on projects like this, who therefore have contract companies? “

Let the man speak.

“Responding to First Nations and native Canadians does not just mean saying” no “when there is opposition. It means saying” Yes “to projects and prosperity when there is widespread indigenous support.”

Yes, Kenney begs Trudeau to do the right thing while standing on a stage with a sign saying “Partners in Prosperity” and announcing how his government will set aside a billion dollars to help First Nations buy a stake in resource projects.

I couldn’t help thinking. I wish Kenney sounded more confident.

You know, when Kenney talked to Trudeau, he told the prime minister that if the mine were to go up, it would show us what Trudeau meant what he said three years ago when he told the people in Ontario that he wanted to cut down the oil sands.

Kenney told us this Monday.

But what Kenney didn’t tell us on Monday was how worried he was and disappointed that the Trudeau government did not decide on this mine.

How the mine’s model application, thousands of pages, one of Kenney’s urgent priorities, which has been assessed for almost ten years and enjoys huge native support, should have been given an automatic yes.

The Prime Minister did not tell us on Monday how he told Trudeau that no one in the Prime Minister’s position would ever stand up and say they would run down the Ontario auto industry or Quebec’s aviation operations.

The main Kenney didn’t tell us that Trudeau didn’t give Kenney a real answer. He just said they would study it.

Maybe Kenney didn’t tell us because he didn’t want us to feel worse than we already feel.

And that bit about the gradual abolition of oil sands.

You still remember those words. For days no one challenged Trudeau until the man himself appeared in Calgary with the national press corps and a certain scribble from these parts asked him what the hell he was talking about.

Trudeau said he was wrong. He told us he said something the way he shouldn’t have said.

No one here believed him. Still not.

As for the oilands mine, the Trudeau Liberals say that it is not an easy decision and that they are struggling with all the environmental effects.

They are not allowed to make a decision at the end of February as planned.

By the way, there are other questions. What about the $ 2.4 billion equalization discount check that Kenney wants Trudeau to cut down on Alberta?

There is no recent update on that, but Kenney assures us that Trudeau is serious about it and will return to the province.

Come back, actually.

After all, Alberta has all provinces and territories. Kenney says this was an extraordinary win for Alberta.

How can something go wrong? Trudeau’s own people tell us they want to make Alberta happy.

Alberta has a list of righteous complaints and Kenney tells us that he is confident that the Trudeau government … er, the federal government, because today we are kind to Justin … will give us something we want.

And if they don’t? Well, Alberta is not barking and blows over their house but the Kenney government will “keep their feet on the fire”.

Whatever that means.

“Alberta demands honesty. He knows that, “says Kenney van Trudeau.

Really?

[email protected]