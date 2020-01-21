Bell: Kenney destroys drug sites, says protecting Albertans is Job One

The newest cold snap brought some good news for at least one neighborhood.

For a week or so the freezer mitigates the screams from their bloody heads of the legions of meth addicts who wandered around Calgary’s Beltline near the Sheldon Chumir drug site looking for money and looking to score and not damn how they did it make it happen.

Prime Minister Kenney does not restrain himself when he faces this rude reality.

He has never withheld when it comes to the horror show on drug use sites.

He has never chopped his words when it comes to the invasion of meth heads that turn neighborhoods in some Alberta communities into nonsense. Scary places. Threatening places. Ugly places.

He has never been hit when it comes to the taxpayer-funded zombie film made by the previous Notley NDP government, the so-called workers’ party that shows no respect for the working class.

“It is bizarre that we have had politicians who actually caused a public security crisis in a residential area. They did it knowingly, knowingly,” says the prime minister.

“People have an absolute right to be disturbed by the insensitivity and regressivity of such decisions.”

They are disturbed.

You know the scene.

Meth users who go to the drug site to shoot, the police are calling for help in the area that is going through the roof and expecting to go up a little. Extra agents came in to help. They know that the theater is from the absurd, up close and personal.

Citizens and companies are seen as additional damage for the final cause, victims who have to suck it up when they wake up and see their vehicle being searched or their streets are taken over by people who carry out their meth-addled calamity and chaos.

Yes, social disorder and crime are the ying-yang.

The Safeworks injection site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Center will be shown on Friday, February 15, 2019. Dean Pilling / Postmedia

A city council that could not find the way with two hands and a flashlight. Zealot activists who want nothing to see or admit that contradicts their small world of rainbows and unicorns.

A stat. In an apartment building with parkade in the past year, the number of burglaries is twice the number in the previous 14 years combined.

A picture. I mentioned it before.

A man who goes crazy and hits his fist against a tree until his hand is a hamburger and blood flows down his arm.

A man literally pulls the skin off his leg with a knife.

Let’s go to the prime minister. It is ready for lights, cameras and action.

Kenney says the government’s primary responsibility is to protect the public.

He argues that authorities who allowed the throwing away of a neighborhood regard themselves as compassionate and progressive and oh so full of virtue, while in fear they see the law-abiding residents as a bunch of nags.

“What is compassionate or progressive to frighten seniors to go out at night in their neighborhood, about children who come across syringes filled with poison in their local park?” Kenney asks.

“What is compassion to take someone who has saved his life in a small company and lose it by a random decision by some politicians who want to congratulate themselves on how virtuous they are.”

Kenney says it’s not just about the Beltline drug site in Calgary.

In Edmonton, three of the four locations are in one ethnic neighborhood, Chinatown, where some people do not speak English, have little political power and many are small businesses.

Funny where these drug sites go.

“Why didn’t they place them near Rachel Notley near the university? Why didn’t they place them in Mount Royal? I think the question answers itself.”

Sure.

Within a few weeks a panel of experts is expected to view the drug sites and their impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.

Kenney advises us to stay informed. We’ll.

Jeromy Farkas represents the people across the street from the Calgary drug site.

“This situation cannot continue. People have been patient,” says the counselor.

“It is very clear what is going on to contribute to the problem, not to solve the problem. There must be something to give. People often come to me and ask me what the province will do to solve this problem created by politicians.

“For the first time I can say that help is on its way.”

