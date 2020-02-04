Bell: Kenney against the health federations, does the UCP have guts?

We have heard the story before.

But as fireworks go off, you still look around when it pops.

But we only have a report.

Another report, a $ 2 million report that the Kenney government promises to change from fancy-pants words to down-in-the-ditches action.

Another report where we will now wait for the deep thinkers at Alberta Health Services to come up with a report on this report and then wait while the Alberta government thinks about what the AHS thinkers say in their report. That will be another report.

One topic in this report should be simple for the Kenney government. It sings the same song as the last Kenney government report.

Taxpayers in Alberta spend much more on health care than Ontario, B.C. and taxpayers in Quebec.

Taxpayers in Alberta do not get value for money with lifelike things such as how long you have to wait between referring a doctor to treatment. Wait much longer than the average in this country.

At its best, the well-to-do health system performs in the middle of the pack.

Then there is wages and we are not just talking about the self-confidence, high-paid bigshots.

These are good old fun AHS times in which the report speaks of 704 positions that usually do not have a personnel report to them, but that receive a higher fee for taking on supervisory responsibilities.

The look-see … surprise, surprise … says there are opportunities to reduce managers.

You think?

Another hunter. In Ontario, the average radiologist bills $ 872,000 a year. In Alberta $ 1.4 million. Consider that.

More.

Looking at the Canadian average, registered nurses from Alberta are paid 7.2% higher. Licensed practical nurses, 5.5% higher. Healthcare assistance, 6.8% higher. The trade union that represents pharmacists, paramedics, psychologists and public inspectors is 11.1% higher.

The union for single-person servants, accounting, office staff, 6.95% higher.

The total costs also increase when employees in the collective labor agreements go up, even if there is no wage increase.

Here’s something.

There is little incentive to be a front unit unit manager when nurses often make the same dough or more.

Two years ago 1,851 registered nurses earned more than $ 127,000 a year, some of which scored more than $ 150,000 a year and some more than $ 200,000 a year.

Only a third of registered nurses are full-time and two half-time positions cost the taxpayer more than one full-time position.

Here’s a nugget and Alberta’s United Nurses president, Heather Smith, has to bow. No sarcasm intended. It is her job to get the union members right and I have to hand it over to her.

Registered nurses receive the same number of designated days off as full-time nurses. If the part-timers work on rest days, they are eligible for overtime, regardless of whether they have worked full-time.

Must hold this.

“AHS has faced challenges in managing inappropriate use of sick time.”

Well well.

Health Minister Alberta Tyler Shandro speaks at a press conference at the McDougall Center in Calgary on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Tyler Shandro is Kenney’s health chief and he talks about great conversations at the negotiating table.

“Conversations” was the often used and irritating word that was often exhaled by former Prime Minister Alison Redford.

Shandro talks about $ 1.9 billion in potential savings, but then it is explained that it is not really $ 1.9 billion in potential savings.

It would be $ 1.9 billion in potential savings if any proposed change were “brought to the theoretical maximum.” Huh?

AHS says there are also ‘implementation costs in advance’. Don’t ask.

You could ask why use a fake number? Is it to get a big head, so that people at home think the government is turning the world upside down?

I’m just asking.

Shandro is convinced that Alberta Health Services is an organization that is ready for change.

Certainly it has been an ugly picture with the health care of the province for the past 30 years and we have had stories in the past about people going out as bandits, but Shandro says the current AHS crew is on board and top -grade.

“Let me be clear. This report is not a charge against AHS, “says Shandro.

The health minister does not say who is suing this report because nobody is ever held responsible in the government.

Remember that Pontius Pilate was a paper shuffler.

If Shandro thinks soft play will give him love, not dice.

The United Nurses of Alberta are already talking about the Kenney government taking care of health care from the cherry and trying to use it as a negotiating club.

They are a difficult group and have experience in the labor wars and they have won fights. Same as the Alberta Union of Provincial Workers.

A question. Will the people of Kenney have the guts to fight? Funny that you never had to ask that question about Ralph.

