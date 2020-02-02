Bell failure continues to affect B.C. police services, tax 911 operators

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – A second outage day for Bell customers has consequences for local police forces and the province’s 911 operators.

“We can currently receive 911 calls from Bell customers, but our concern is if – for whatever reason – that call is interrupted, we have no way to call them back and contact them because of the failure occurring throughout the province, “says Jasmine Bradley with E-Comm 911.

Bradley says that people who call 911 should use a cell phone with a service point from another provider or a landline.

She also urges people to be patient while some non-emergency numbers are out of service with local police forces. Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Burnaby RCMP and Delta Police all reported problems with their telephone lines on Sunday.

“One of our concerns about the outage is that callers call 911 to report non-emergency calls, because those calls to the 10-digit non-emergency line for police stations cannot get through. We just want to make sure that people understand that we don’t can take non-emergency reports on the 911 line. These lifelines must be kept for real emergency situations where first responders must help people immediately, “she explains, adding non-emergency calls may be delayed or landline.

#Bell BC network interruption is underway. Call 911 from all active providers and landlines. Calls to non-emerging lines have been hit in some areas. Pls don’t call 911 unless emergency. Follow @Bell_Support for updates. Reminder: do not accidentally hang up when calling 911. Stay online. # 911BC

– E-Comm 9-1-1 (@ EComm911_info) 2 February 2020

Bell posted a statement on Twitter on Sunday that the outage – which began Saturday afternoon – was caused by a landslide near Boston Bar, eliminating a third fiber optic line.

1/2 Damage to the fiber optic line of a third party near North Bend yesterday afternoon affected the call for a number of Bell Mobility and Virgin Mobile customers in BC. Mobile data, text messages and calls to 911 are not affected. However, some customers may experience malfunctions …

– Bell Support (@Bell_Support) 2 February 2020

2/2 make or receive calls by landline numbers or customers of other wireless providers. Our crews continue to work with other carriers to restore the full services as quickly as possible.

– Bell Support (@Bell_Support) 2 February 2020

Municipalities in the lower part of the mainland, including Delta, Abbotsford, New Westminster and Port Coquitlam, reported problems with calling and receiving calls on city phones on Saturday.

The city of Vancouver reported similar problems on Sunday.

Major disruption of mobile telephone services causes telephone problems at city facilities and services. If you want to contact: try the VanConnect app or try another mobile phone service or landline to call 311. Another update this afternoon.

– City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) 2 February 2020

There is no Bell estimate for when the service will resume.