Bell: Eddie Maurice threatens a new trial against the perpetrator who is suing him

So you think the Eddie Maurice test is over? Think again.

Eddie could be on his way to a new process. Yes it’s true. And Eddie could look again at the possibility of time behind bars.

But again, cross our fingers, Lady Justice can surprise us all and give Eddie a well-deserved break.

You might be disgusted by the prospect of a new lawsuit for Eddie, but that’s what the man who violated Eddie’s property wants. That’s what the man who wants to sue Eddie for damages.

The man named Ryan Watson says in a statement filed a few days ago how he told his lawyers to “get an expert report” and submit new evidence to prosecutors or ask a judge to open a criminal case against Eddie .

You know, if Eddie goes through another trial and is convicted and time runs out, Watson can sue him. Watson wants $ 100,000 or more.

Not long ago, it seemed that Eddie and the torment of his family were over. It seemed that we would finally see a happy ending in Hollywood after a very bad dream that goes back to February 2018.

Almost two years ago.

The horror show is supposed to be over. Eddie and his family, battered and bruised but still struggling through their personal storm, could finally continue their lives.

Eddie Maurice could be Eddie Maurice before Eddie Maurice became a household name.

Before his name was associated with one person who was messed up by the system – a symbol for the many victims of rural crime and those who fear they will be next on the hit list.

You know Eddie’s and his family’s nightmare inside and out.

A young father alone with his young daughter at home finds a couple shooting through his vehicles in the early hours.

As Eddie tells it, he warns them to leave. He fires a warning shot on the ground and then another between two of his vehicles. They use it. He calls the police. They arrest Eddie. He is accused and faces a trial and possible imprisonment.

Ryan Watson, one of the now convicted offenders, was hit in the forearm by a ricochet bullet.

Eddie went to court six times. Every time a crowd would gather to support him. Prosecutors dropped the case.

But the story didn’t fall.

Watson the offender sues Eddie for at least $ 100,000. Watson says he suffered. Watson’s lawyer says the RCMP introduced his client.

Somewhere around 99.9% of us couldn’t believe what happened.

Doug Schweitzer, Alberta’s best lawyer, acted quickly. Cowboy Doug has rolled out a new law that does not allow Watson to sue Eddie.

Eddie was finally convicted for squat’s square root.

In Calgary, on Thursday at the Court of Queen’s Bench, Maurice wants the Watson trial to be dropped.

But that alone will not be the end.

There is still the whopper. Plan B.

Watson let Eddie try again. If Eddie is in prison, he can be charged by Watson. He cannot be without a conviction.

“Enough is enough,” Eddie says, adding this situation is just so ridiculous and, frankly, a bunch of bulls.

The man is tired of it all, and with good reason.

“Our companies are struggling. Our family is struggling. And at the end of the day, for what? There is no valid reason for this. “

Eddie believes that people care damn. They can be him. But he is Eddie Maurice on this day and in this place to wear with this cross.

“This is who I am. This is who I am going to be,” says Eddie.

Watson, of course, says Eddie is the bad guy. Eddie is the criminal, although no court has ever found him like that.

Watson hopes that “new evidence will convince the crown or the court that Mr. Maurice must be brought to a criminal court to justify his actions.”

This story has more twists and turns and more difficult navigation than a mountain road without a barrier.

One day it will be over. Really over. That day cannot come soon enough. Maybe it’s Thursday. Maybe there will be a miracle.

“I hope I am the last victim to be dragged through the system in the wrong way,” says Eddie.

Unfortunately, that wish will almost certainly not come true.

