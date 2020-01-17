Bell: Eddie and Jessie Maurice now justified telling their story

Eddie and Jessie Maurice wanted to celebrate this by bringing their children to the Big Rock Inn in Okotoks for the famous Chinese food buffet.

Teal turns 3 next month, her birthday is a few days after Dad’s. Delila is 6.

They have seen what their father and mother had to endure for almost two years.

They don’t know why, they don’t know what, but they know it has been difficult.

Dad arrested on his birthday by RCMP with their weapons ready when he did nothing wrong. He just defended his family.

Dad went to court six times, though all he did was stand up against two people who came to the family home and rummaged through the family vehicles in the middle of the night in search of stealing.

Dad is being charged by Ryan Watson, one of the lawbreakers who happened to be hit in the forearm by a ricochet warning shot.

Now that is over, faster than Eddie and Jessie ever thought. Just before their pitbull lawyer Scott Chimuk insisted on a trial to drop, criminal offender Watson raised the white flag.

Now there is no lawsuit. Now there is no new test. Eddie continues to support Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

The government of Alberta has even amended the law so that the villain cannot sue the good guy in these cases. It is officially called Bill 27 and it was intended to cover Eddie.

It should be called the Eddie Maurice law.

On a scale of 1 to 10, it is 10 days for Eddie. He can think clearly. Nothing hung over his head. Nothing in the back of his mind. Don’t wake up and think about what could happen. No stress.

“I never have to think about this again,” says Eddie.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOnRU_-1VKA [/ embed]

Of course Eddie and Jessie will look back on past events that changed their lives and what it means for the future.

After the Mounties had taken Eddie to prison, Eddie and Jessie talked on the phone.

They knew that this case could explode. Many people were tired of criminals chasing them and considered them easy signs living in the country.

The couple had two choices. Stay out of the spotlight, keep their head down and shut up, fight it out in court and hope it just goes away.

The second choice was to stand up for all of us to see and hear and feel, to stand up for those many souls who, without the grace of God, could be in Eddie’s boots.

Some people told the couple they couldn’t fight the system. It was too big and too rotten.

The couple told how Eddie could go to jail. But they refused to go what Jessie calls “a rabbit hole of worry and despair.”

There were simple signs of support. One day a banner appeared outside the Okotoks courthouse and people came forward and signed their names.

We support Eddie Maurice, it is said.

Eddie says he could stand the tough times knowing he was part of something bigger than himself, knowing that there was a greater good.

People gather outside the Okotoks Provincial Court building on Friday, March 9, 2018, to show support to local landowner Edouard Maurice, who was accused of having shot an intruder on his farm.

Al Charest /

Post media

Scott Chimuk, Eddie’s lawyer, is happy that justice is being done today.

“We didn’t pay a cent, a cent, a nickel, a dime. We didn’t pay anything. The case has fallen.”

You can hear happiness in the voice of Doug Schweitzer, Alberta’s best lawyer. He is happy with the relief that Eddie and his family must feel.

“They have been through too much,” says the man who has made Eddie Maurice Law a reality.

Eddie realizes that you can no longer live the way it was. When he sees a vehicle approaching the road, he thinks about what they are doing there. He is looking over his shoulder.

But good things are coming. The family can now plan a trip to Disneyland instead of living their lives around the next lawsuit.

Eddie is stronger. Eddie is also a man who is determined to make a mark in a world that needs more men and women with his courage and determination.

“If the good guys don’t hit the bad guys, the bad guys always walk over us,” says Eddie.

“This is one of those times that the good ones needed to get up.”

And he got up. He stood tall. He stood tall and he won.

We won.

rbell@postmedia.com