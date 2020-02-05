Bell: Calgary’s Nenshi-led tax and expenditure council teaches squat – again

The clock says it is after nine in the morning.

In less than 15 minutes, under the guise of darkness, the city administration proves once again that they cannot hold a funeral with two cars.

Again they fail to do the right thing. Again, they don’t look in the mirror and see what we see.

All in less than 15 minutes.

These political mugs can spend hours on end with all kinds of problems, make mounds of molehills, get lost in reports they have not even read or simply do not understand.

But in less than 15 minutes they do what they almost always do again. They run away from reality while acting as if they are heroes.

They hit homeowners with a property tax increase of 7.5% this year. Did you hear what I just said?

If that wasn’t enough, business properties will get worse, double digit tax increases.

The majority of the city council will not curb their expenses or taxes.

But the municipality has an image problem. They do not want a new march at the town hall. Does not look good on TV.

So they decide to get more dough from the city’s shrinking piggy bank to limit the 10% increase in corporate taxes for this year.

Again, they throw money at the problem and they treat it as if they are doing someone a favor.

It is a surreal sight to see.

The council member of Jeromy Farkas tells his colleagues how vomit enters his throat and how he has a terrible feeling in his stomach.

If you had to sit at the town hall, vomit would come down your throat. Believe me.

The Council does not want to lower to lower taxes. They do not want to perform a small budget operation. This option is not available.

They talk about so-called cuts that they supposedly implemented, but the daily expenses of the town hall go up year after year, even in these difficult times.

For Farkas, the choice is therefore between two evils.

Use taxpayers’ money to temporarily ease the tax burden on companies or go cold Turkey and let companies face a powerful tax.

He chooses door no. 1.

The councilor does not think this is a patch, because a patch at least stops the bleeding.

This movement is more like a painkiller and just as addictive.

“I don’t like the fact that we came to this place,” says Farkas, still not happy.

Gian-Carlo Carra is the councilor who says that what they do is ‘inelegant and ugly’.

“It eases the blow a bit. I hate it.”

Carra adds that this step is hopefully ‘one last time’ of ‘a wavy situation’.

At least I think he said that. Hard to say with Carra.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi calls in and says just like everyone else that this is his voice.

Well, not everyone.

Jyoti Gondek says No. Days before, Gondek said that the municipality created the problem and is now maintaining it.

All this happens a week after the city council goes behind closed doors … imagine that … to discuss how you can regain public confidence.

More smoke and mirrors.

There are no confessions, no repentance, no soul seeking, no acknowledgment that they have messed it up so often and dropped out so many times and that is why they have been reduced to a punch line.

No, they want to work their way out of the situation. Increase propaganda and tell Calgarians about the great work they do.

In other words, you sell snake oil.

After all, we have heard their whining about how some people are so negative and it is their fault that the church is about as popular as Justin Trudeau.

You know their goals, the no-sayers rained on the town hall parade.

Manure disruptors such as Bad Sean Chu, Big Bad Jeromy Farkas and Really Pain-in-the-Butt Bad Rick Bell.

It is their fault for the bad reviews from the municipality. I believe this trick is known as shooting the messenger.

As a smart guy said, fight the swamp back when you try to drain it.

Farkas says it is his job not to stamp the status quo with rubber or to give city hall bigshots a free ride.

“At the end of the day, the city council cannot speak out of the situation in which they have behaved,” says the city councilor.

But the glass half-full Farkas says that there is still time for the council to see the script on the wall and shape it. The city election is next year.

Could change really come?

“I think it’s coming. I know it’s coming. I feel it in my bones,” he says.

I only feel that terrible feeling in my stomach.

