Bell: Calgary scribbler asks Sun readers to vote for him Best of Calgary

A year later. Another winter night and again the St. Louis Hotel sign beckons.

The old building is there but the hotel is gone.

Ralph and the chicken and chips too.

There is almost nothing left of the old East Village, the one-off other side of the tracks.

But the competition says this is the best of Calgary. For the people, by the people. So they say.

I have been nominated again as the best journalist. Last year it happened this time and I won, but it’s still hard to believe.

The nominees in other categories look so hip, trendy, fashionable. I imagine what an after-the-Oscars party in L.A. would look like.

I hardly know anyone.

Dave Kelly, a real man in town, a great guy and someone I would like to be when I grow up, smiles and says, “I like you here.”

No joke.

Another man says that I might get some votes because my hair is a mess, I talk loudly about ‘the people’ and I am old. The hip crowd might think I’m those old left-wing Bernie Sanders.

I keep my coat on. A checked sports jacket with two torn pockets and a stain of unknown origin on the lapel does not cut it.

I look through the categories. Best neighborhood. Not where I live. Best coffee place. Not where I’m going. No, Tims is not nominated.

Breakfast spots. No Blackfoot Dinner or Phil’s.

Best barren studio. What is Barre? I call Jeromy Farkas, the city councilor who is connected to what’s hot and what’s not.

“I think it’s like a ballet bar,” he says.

A what?

“Do you drink and do you do ballet or do you drink and watch ballet?” I ask.

“Neither,” says Farkas and gives me up.

In the crowd of the best journalists there are real ambassadors of the press about the vote, including newsprint heavyweight Don Braid of the Herald.

If I were an ambassador for the press, I would be deported.

Farkas de Raad is not nominated as Best Politician this year. City council gets an F but it’s not his fault.

He is not surprised by the news.

“Why would Calgarians nominate someone on the city council?”

There … Jeromy … sorry for breaking the news. They nominated mayor Naheed Nenshi, Coun. Druh Farrell and Coun. Evan Woolley.

It cannot help but ask. What do they have that you don’t have?

The councilman is smiling.

“As much as I can remember, they have never been kicked out of a city council meeting,” says the booming boy of the town hall, who has been guilty of rocking the boat.

Calgary City Councilor, Jeromy Farkas, smiles during a council meeting on Monday, February 3, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Prime Minister Jason Kenney has also been nominated for Best Politician. Below this field it is a surprise. It is as if Smokey and the Bandit is nominated at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The prime minister knows how to win elections, but if he rushes to vote in this ballot, he must dump the blue Dodge truck. Too large an ecological footprint. And it’s a truck. He will then tell us that he is eating meat.

Kenney could hit the bike paths of the city in his quest to become Best of Calgary.

You see it now, Kenney cycling with a fixation bike and a stylish helmet in United Conservative blue. But I know that he would really be tempted to hit all sorts of I Love Oil and Gas stickers on the helmet and ruin everything.

Place sarcasm here.

In her category, Danielle Smith, the renowned presenter of the talk show show and former leader of Wildrose, faces a man named Virgin Radio’s Fuzzy. (His name is Vince but whoever asks.)

“If I couldn’t beat Fuzzy last year, how could I possibly beat Fuzzy this year,” says Danielle Smith, whose real name is Danielle.

Who knows who the winners are? If I win, some souls will certainly demand a recount. I can hear it now.

He came on top. Are you joking? If he’s the best in Calgary, I’ll leave Calgary.

They won’t leave Calgary. They will stay and torture me.

At the end of the night someone tells us to ask for votes and says the road to success has not been a straight one for some.

I know nothing about success. I just put one foot in front of the other, but the path has been anything but straight.

I would not want it in any other way.

Again, the shameless part. If you want to vote, go to bestofcalgary.com and press the vote button. There are many categories. The category Best journalist is halfway. The vote will end on 15 February. Like at the end of the week.

