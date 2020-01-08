Bell and Hyundai fly into the Air Taxi Race

Loading...

So far, the development of the electric vertical lift aircraft that will make our dreams of future urban air taxis possible is largely a matter of small startups in aviation. The “bigs”, Boeing and Airbus, have taken over or partnered with smaller companies, while automakers – who bring mass production expertise when they don’t fly – have mostly stayed on the sidelines. That changed enormously this week at CES.

First, helicopter manufacturer Bell confirmed that the Nexus concept of the air taxi that was unveiled last year was not just vaporware. On Monday, the company unveiled on CES models of a smaller, nimbler fully electric model, the Nexus 4EX, based on the lessons learned from the reaction to the earlier model. Bell continued his claim in future aeromobility and announced a proposed smart city ecosystem that would help distribute the services of air taxis and drones and manage their operation, whereabouts and maintenance.

Meanwhile, South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai – an industrial giant well versed in the kind of large-scale production that a viable air taxi industry needs – also revealed designs for both a vessel and a support system for future air taxi companies. The four-passenger S-A1 aircraft, developed in collaboration with Uber Elevate, uses eight rotors: four that tilt for vertical and horizontal flight and four that are secured in the horizontal position to stimulate the downward air flow while floating. The company says the PAV (Personal Air Vehicle) concept will work with a new ground-based infrastructure system that includes an air taxi station called Hub and a network of electric PBVs – purpose built vehicles – that will take people to and from a shuttle service. air taxis.

Hyundai’s collaboration with Uber, formally announced at CES, will facilitate the transition from the car manufacturer to aircraft production, says Nikhil Goel, Uber’s head of the product in his aviation efforts. He cites the NASA-inspired approach of Uber that validates concepts for vehicle design and then makes them public so that they can be modified by other manufacturers. The vessel has features, including counter-rotating blades that minimize noise, and tilting rotors that improve efficiency, in line with Uber’s intended approach to air taxis. “Their new conceptual design meets our requirements because it is based on how we imagine an ideal design,” says Goel.

Hyundai’s recent appointment of former NASA space engineer Jaiwon Shin is a sign of his commitment, says Goel, and the company’s global manufacturing expertise will be the key to the eventual rollout of large numbers of aircraft. “The future of Uber Air depends on hundreds of thousands of aircraft around the world, and the aerospace industry is not used to that kind of volume,” Goel adds. “The production of electric aircraft must be fundamentally different from the way aircraft are manufactured today. That is what will bring us to an accessible cost per trip for air taxi flights. “

Bell brings its own production qualities to the table, although specifically in aviation. The company also cooperates with Uber, but positions itself in particular for its own ecosystem for infrastructure and aircraft management. With reference to estimates that 70 percent of the population will live in urban areas by 2050 and find that congestion is already holding cities, the company offers possible solutions: Mobility as a Service (MaaS), which would focus on making air mobility more accessible , and Bell eros, a fleet management system that uses artificial intelligence to monitor and assess aircraft health and, if necessary, deploy aircraft.

The services, brought to the attention of Bell’s “Nexus City” demonstration area at CES, aim to expand the integration of drones, including the Autonomous Pod Transport system. The system will also include app-based booking that allows members of the public to call rides. The entire system was developed with Microsoft, and Bell suggests that instead of competing with Uber, it complements it by addressing customers who need services other than Uber would offer – namely, commercial and industrial users, as well as transporting items via a drone.

