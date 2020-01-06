Belkin Unveils New 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, the Ultra-Compact Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug, Plus

Loading...

Belkin came out with several notable announcements at CES 2020 this evening through its Belkin, Linksys and Wemo brands. There’s a new Wemo smart plug with HomeKit support, a wide range of new Belkin charging accessories, and more. Read on for all the details.

Belkin

A handful of new Belkin charging accessories are leading the way. The company is embarking on the new trend of GaN chargers by announcing three new options with power up to 68 W:

The Belkin USB-C GaN 30W charger efficiently charges a MacBook Air and has a foldable plug for ease and portability on the go.

The Belkin USB-C GaN 60 W charger is the smallest of its kind in the Belkin range and is the essential solution for a MacBook Pro.

The Belkin USB-C GaN 68W charger has two USB-C ports with intelligent power sharing to detect and direct the most efficient charge to connected devices. It also has a foldable plug which makes it a great solution for travel.

Belkin’s new GaN chargers will be available in April, ranging from $ 34.99 to $ 59.99.

Belkin also announced two new Boost Charge USB-C power banks. The 10K version has an 18 W USB-C output with Power Delivery, as well as a second USB-A port with support for up to 12 W. The 20K version has 30 W of charging power with one port USB-C and a USB-A port.

The USB-C 10K Boost Charge power bank will cost $ 39.99 while the 20K version will cost $ 69.99. Belkin says both will be available in March / April this year.

Moving on to wireless charging, Belkin unveiled a 3-in-1 wireless charger capable of powering the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods:

This 3-in-1 docking station allows the user to wirelessly charge all of their Apple devices simultaneously. It includes a charging washer for the Apple Watch, a pad for the AirPods and a fast wireless charging stand for the iPhone.

The Boost Charge 3-in-1 wireless charger will be available in April for $ 109.99.

More Belkin billing ads:

Boost Charge Dual Wireless Charging Pads 10 W – March, $ 49.99

Boost Charge Wireless Car Charger + Vent Holder – March, $ 49.99

Boost Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand – March, $ 49.99

Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker – April, $ 49.99

Finally, Belkin has partnered with the Devialet audio brand on the new Soundform Elite Hi-Fi smart speaker + wireless charger. This speaker contains what Belkin calls “high-fidelity sound” as well as support with a wireless charge up to 10 W. It will be available next month for $ 299.

Wemo

Meanwhile, Belkin’s Wemo brand has unveiled a new Wi-Fi smart plug with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit. Wemo says it’s the “smart little plug” it offers, with a form factor that doesn’t block other plugs.

The Wemo WiFi smart plug offers wireless control via the Wemo app for connected devices (lamps, radiators, fans and more) with no subscription or hub required. Its new practical and compact form factor makes it possible to stack other Wemo smart sockets or to plug another device into the same socket without obstruction.

The new Wemo WiFi Smart Plug will be available this spring for $ 24.99.

There is also a new Wemo scene, which allows users to quickly access the preset scenes and settings. The scene can be programmed to activate up to 6 scenes and environments, with full support for the Home app. This means that you can assign the Wemo scene buttons to specific scenes in HomeKit.

The Wemo stage will be available this summer for $ 49.99.

Linksys

Linksys is preparing for the transition to 5G with new hardware, including a 5G mobile hotspot, 5G modem, 5G outdoor router and Linksys Velop 5G mesh gateway. These products will be made available to the public from this spring and will continue throughout 2020.

Linksys also announced two new WiFi 6 routers:

Dual-band Mesh WiFi router (MR9600):

WiFi 6 features for 4x faster speeds, greater WiFi range and increased capacity

Integrated Linksys Intelligent Mesh ™ technology to extend transparent WiFi coverage with Velop nodes or Velop mesh routers as WiFi needs increase

WiFi technology 6 to 8 streams with speeds up to 6000 Mbps (simultaneous dual band – 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz)

Available spring 2020, MSRP $ 399.99

Velop WiFi 6 system (AX4200):

Affordable 6 mesh WiFi system with built-in Linksys Intelligent Mesh technology, Bluetooth capabilities and advanced security settings

Coverage up to 3000 square feet per node

WiFi technology 6 to 8 streams with speeds up to 4200 Mbps (Tri-Band – 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz, 5 Ghz)

Available in summer 2020, MSRP $ 299.99 (1 package); $ 499.99 (pack of 2)

