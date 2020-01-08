Belkin Soundform Elite has excellent audio and Qi charging options

Loading...

There are an incredible number of Google Assistant speakers on the market right now, but the majority of them have only one goal. Personally, I think it’s great when companies do something creative to turn two products into one, and that is exactly what Belkin has done with its Soundform Elite Hi-Fi.

The Belkin Soundform Elite is a $ 299 assistant speaker that will be offered for sale later this year, but the main attraction is that it is a high quality smart speaker that also integrates wireless charging to complement your phone. So let’s talk about that first.

The design of the Soundform Elite is very similar to most other Assistant speakers, but a recessed space at the top of the device leaves room for a 10 W wireless charger that should work with almost any Qi device from the side of the opening. I only tested it briefly, but with Inware I saw 8.4 W on my Pixel 4 XL. I think Belkin has a great design here, but I only have one concern. Super-high telephones can encounter a problem with the setup of the pad’s charge coils, but I think there is a chance that it may also have balance problems. I assume we need to check when the product comes out, to be sure.

Let’s look beyond the wireless charger and focus on the sound quality. If you are a ‘hi-fi speaker’, you expect something good and you are right. Belkin took us to a back room to get a demo of the sound quality of the Soundform Elite, and that is just excellent. Bass is not overwhelming, but the overall audio quality is fantastic for a smart speaker.

To create the audio experience here, Belkin worked with Devialet to get the best out of themselves, and I think it’s safe to say that everything went well.

Belkin also talks about how the acoustic design of the Soundform Elite is designed to ‘eliminate’ the vibrations of the speaker. This would not be important for any other product, but because you will be putting your phone on here for a long time, it is a very crucial design element.

As mentioned, Belkin Soundform Elite will soon be on the market for $ 299. It is available in both black and white – both look great personally – and, at least based on these first impressions, I find it a valuable purchase.

