Belief returns for Scott as PGA crown inspires Masters ambition

Loading...

Adam Scott is a big winner, a former world No. 1 and a man blessed with the kind of golf swing that should be the subject of a love song. Still, there have been times in the past three years, nine months and 16 days when he wondered if he would win another tournament.

It sounds ridiculous, given the talent, class and tools of the game with which he has been blessed. But getting closer and failing can shake the mental strength of even the best and, at 39, Scott has sometimes wondered if his window started to close.

On Sunday, Adam Scott of Australia celebrates his victory at the PGA Championships at the RACV Royal Pines. Credit: Getty

This is why his victory at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines on Sunday had such significance not only because of the current result, but also because of the promise and the potential it can offer. He came to play on the gold mantle and delivered, pushing back a crowd of challengers for a two-stroke victory over New Zealander Michael Hendry, who was downright second.

Scott finished the day at 13 and under, scoring a 69 to secure his 30th professional victory. He answers some of the questions he has been asking since winning the WCG Cadillac Championship in March 2016.